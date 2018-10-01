News

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 1, 2018, 3:49 pm

Governor signs net neutrality bill; Justice Department sues

 

California Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 822 into law on Sunday, which gives California internet consumers some of the strongest net neutrality protections in the United States, according to state officials.

The bill, co-authored by state senators Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Kevin De Leon, D-Los Angeles, protects consumers from being at the behest of internet service providers when using the web.

"Net neutrality, at its core, is the basic notion that we each get to decide where we go on the internet, as opposed to having that decision made for us by internet service providers," Wiener said in a statement.

Not long after the bill was signed into law, the United States Justice Department announced a lawsuit on Sunday challenging the legality of the state bill, claiming that it violates the federal government's deregulatory approach to internet service and inter-state commerce.

"Under the constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce -- the federal government does," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "Once again, the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy."

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai also praised the Justice Department's suit against the state, saying in a statement that a recent U.S. appellate court ruling reaffirmed that state regulation of information services is preempted by federal law.

Wiener didn't hesitate to respond to the federal lawsuit.

"We've been down this road before," he said in a statement. "When (President Donald Trump) and Sessions sued California and claimed we lacked the power to protect immigrants ... California won."

The California Cable and Telecommunications Association issued a statement on Sunday evening calling the legislation unlawful and harmful to consumers.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Shake Shack forges local partnerships for Palo Alto outpost
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 2,886 views

Dating (or Hanging Out) While Sober: How to Pass Up Booze Without Passing on Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,349 views

Guest Post: Youth, Illness, and Advance Care Directives
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 1,252 views

Are you fit for Community College?
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 4 comments | 1,087 views

Buy Your Pumpkins On The Coast
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 572 views

View all local blogs
 