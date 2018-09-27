News

Thu, Sep 27, 2018, 1:36 pm

Pour one out for Bierhaus

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It's last call for Bierhaus. The popular Castro Street pub must close its doors for good on Friday, Sept. 28, amid a long-simmering feud with its landlords.

The Tran family of San Jose, owner of the 383 Castro St. location, has declined to renew the lease for Bierhaus, alleging the pub was tardy too many times in paying rent. The plan is to redevelop the site into an office building, and perhaps open another restaurant in the interim.

Bierhaus owner Mike Finley is alleging his landlords are violating his lease and that they intend to steal his business concept. He describes his pub as the latest downtown small business to be thrown out in a development push in the downtown area.

"People in Mountain View need to be more emphatic about what they get from the developers because right now it's just a gold mine for them," Finley said. "Not one person who I speak with is happy with the direction of downtown. I think the city is a bit out of touch."

Last month, Finley filed a lawsuit against the Tran family seeking damages. Any decision in that case would come too late to prevent Bierhaus from closing.

Finley is now planning to take his beer garden concept elsewhere. He is currently planning to launch a new Bierhaus location at 360 40th St. in Oakland, which is expected to open in late October. He is currently looking for other sites near Sunnyvale and Walnut Creek.

For its last hurrah, Bierhaus is hold a closing-day party starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, to thank its staff and patrons. Finley is promising to serve beers for $2 until his taps run dry.

Posted by lan
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

The Tran family probably is violating the lease and probably will steal the Bierhaus concept.

My shrug-of-the-shoulder response with a strong dislike for the Tran family means that a) I will not be customer in whatever restaurant they create, and b) karma will be their bearing. Really, it will.

I hope (and expect) that the Bierhaus will find a new home and am sad it won't be in Mountain View. But then Mountain View doesn't deserve such a community-oriented establishment. SF and Mountain View are destined to become two of the coldest cities in California.

Posted by The Tran Familoy
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

The Tran family is out for what is best for the Tran family.
MV's concerns are not their concerns. They do not care and have zero interest in doing anything that won;t maximize the profits they can get for the building.

I wish that wasn't the case but that's it in a nut shell, and if everything is legal, so be it.
Change the laws to affect future change. Are any other businesses at risk? I bet they are, but if you don't change the laws, you'll just be crying in your beer over another loss. No pun intended, but left in.

Posted by Let The Free Market Reign
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Owners of any kind of private property are entitled to exercise their legal rights period, end of story.

Mr. Finley is out of line in trying to disparage a private property owner for simply exercising their rights.

We have sadly seen this movie before and it manifested itself into the ugly Measure V.

Just because you don't like the legal behavior of some property owners, does not mean all property owners are immoral or unworthy and that government should regulate them. That mindset is what's wrong with Mountain View.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is done - testifying. He still loves beer. Invite him to your last hurrah. Cheers.

Posted by Resident of MV
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
I don't understand why people are complaining.

Why keep talking about stealing the beer garden concept. Beer gardens like Bierhaus are everywhere especially in Europe. It is nothing new.

Private property owners can choose what they want to do with their own property within the limit of the law. Come on, people. It is their property. For the people that keep complaining, why don't you come up with the money and buy the property, then you can do what you wish with your property as well.

Posted by Scott B
a resident of Rex Manor
2 hours ago

I do not approve. They sell pretzels with mustard and have the board game Guess Who?

Posted by David Speakman
a resident of Sylvan Park
27 minutes ago

When business owners lease a property, they assume the risk that once the lease is up, they'll need to find a new home if the owner chooses to not extend their lease.

This is not a new concept; it's the law - and has been for centuries.





