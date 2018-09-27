Pour one out for Bierhaus

It's last call for Bierhaus. The popular Castro Street pub must close its doors for good on Friday, Sept. 28, amid a long-simmering feud with its landlords.

The Tran family of San Jose, owner of the 383 Castro St. location, has declined to renew the lease for Bierhaus, alleging the pub was tardy too many times in paying rent. The plan is to redevelop the site into an office building, and perhaps open another restaurant in the interim.

Bierhaus owner Mike Finley is alleging his landlords are violating his lease and that they intend to steal his business concept. He describes his pub as the latest downtown small business to be thrown out in a development push in the downtown area.

"People in Mountain View need to be more emphatic about what they get from the developers because right now it's just a gold mine for them," Finley said. "Not one person who I speak with is happy with the direction of downtown. I think the city is a bit out of touch."

Last month, Finley filed a lawsuit against the Tran family seeking damages. Any decision in that case would come too late to prevent Bierhaus from closing.

Finley is now planning to take his beer garden concept elsewhere. He is currently planning to launch a new Bierhaus location at 360 40th St. in Oakland, which is expected to open in late October. He is currently looking for other sites near Sunnyvale and Walnut Creek.

For its last hurrah, Bierhaus is hold a closing-day party starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, to thank its staff and patrons. Finley is promising to serve beers for $2 until his taps run dry.