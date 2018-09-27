Palo Alto students discuss Ford, Kavanaugh testimony

As Christine Blasey Ford detailed her explosive allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington D.C. Thursday morning, a group of captive high school sophomores â€” the age Ford was at the time of the alleged assault â€” watched her live testimony in a government class in her hometown.

The 27 Palo Alto High School students took detailed notes â€” more extensive than usual, teacher Stephen Foug said â€” as Ford, a Palo Alto resident and psychology professor, was questioned by a sex crimes prosecutor and Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Even before class started, some students asked Foug if they were going to watch the historic hearing. One young woman had already been listening on her way to school.

Beyond the momentous political and social ramifications currently gripping the country, it's impossible to ignore the implications for young men and women navigating the same waters Ford and Kavanaugh had as teenagers decades ago.

But as a government class, Foug focused the discussion on governance and legalities. He annotated Ford's testimony with explanations of how the confirmation process works, the nature of the hearing as compared to a criminal trial and the underlying political narratives driving certain lines of questioning.

When Dick Durbin, a Democratic senator from Illinois, called on Mark Judge, who Ford says was in the room at the time of the incident, to be subpoenaed, Foug stopped to explain the term.

Foug asked students what they made of the series of questions posed by Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor retained by the Senate Judiciary Committee's all-male Republican leadership to question Ford instead of them. Mitchell probed Ford's memory on numerous details, from the noise level of music playing at the house where she said she was assaulted to how she determined the time frame in which the incident occurred.

"Is she (Mitchell) trying to test her memory and seeing how well she remembers?" one male student asked.

Yes, Foug replied, the tactic being "trying to put some doubt into the accuracy of what she does or does not recollect."

Foug asked the students what kinds of questions they believed Mitchell should ask Ford. Their responses included, "Had she consumed any alcohol?" and "What was her mental state at the time, during and after?"

They talked about the depth of evidence that has been presented by both sides, from notes from a couple's therapy session between Ford and her husband to copies of calendars Kavanaugh kept at the time, when he was 17 years old.

"This is democracy at work," Foug told the students.

They discussed why Kavanaugh is not subject to criminal charges now, even though Maryland has since extended the statute of limitations for sex crimes, and how it is instead Kavanaugh's credibility that's at stake. While serving as a "search for the truth," the hearing is not a criminal trial, Foug reminded the students.

At one point, one male student asked, can't Kavanaugh just deny the allegations?

"How do they make sure he's telling the truth?" he pointedly asked.

Kavanaugh testified after Ford, again categorically denying her allegations. He characterized the accusation as a "grotesque and coordinated character assassination."

