News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 27, 2018, 5:19 pm

Oakland man arrested for alleged rape, strangulation

Attack reported in 800 bock of Greenview Drive in Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested an Oakland man Thursday morning after identifying him as the suspect in a reported rape and strangulation incident on Sunday morning, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

On Sunday, the victim was admitted to a local hospital with visible signs of sexual assault, according to the statement. The woman told officers that she had picked up a friend -- identified as 29-year-old Lavel Powell -- and that he had strangled her until she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulted her, police said.


Lavel Powell
According to the victim, Powell had called her in the early morning hours Sunday and told her that he needed to be picked up from a business near the intersection of Dale Avenue and El Camino Real in Mountain View, police said. She drove Powell a short distance, to the 800 block of Greenview Drive, before she parked and talked to Powell.

During the conversation, Powell allegedly grabbed the victim by her neck and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, police said. When she awoke, she said Powell was sexually assaulting her. The victim said she was able to push Powell off and out of the vehicle and then drove herself to a nearby hospital.

Mountain View police detectives tracked down Powell and arrested him around 11 a.m. Thursday in Palo Alto, outside of his workplace. He was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Clara County without bail on charges of rape by force, police said.

"These cases are never easy, and what this young woman suffered is beyond reprehensible," Sgt. Dan Vicencio said in a statement. "We are investigating this case fully."

Police could not immediately say what other charges Powell may face, and did not provide information on whether he had any criminal history. Police say the victim and Powell were friends, but declined to elaborate on how well they knew each other.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Mountain View's Hangen Szechuan to close after 25 years
By Elena Kadvany | 2 comments | 3,701 views

Couples: Sex and Connection (Chicken or Egg?)
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,520 views

Guest Post: Youth, Illness, and Advance Care Directives
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 793 views

View all local blogs
 