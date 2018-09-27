News

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 27, 2018, 12:21 pm

Lawyer: Mountain View has little say over future charter school

Opposition and community sentiment can't be used to deny charter petition from Bullis

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Bullis Charter School officials are expected to submit a petition next month proposing to create a new charter school in the Mountain View Whisman School District, aimed specifically at serving lower-income families.

And while the petition will technically have to come before the district's school board for approval, a lawyer for Mountain View Whisman told trustees last week that they have little grounds to deny the petition and warned that, if they do reject it, they could live to regret it.

The Sept. 20 board meeting served largely as a crash course in California charter school law, following surprising news earlier that Bullis Charter School officials plan to submit a petition to open a new campus in the district next fall. The new charter school is expected to serve 320 students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Enrollment would be tuition-free, with a preference given to children in the Mountain View Whisman district who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

Bullis administrator Jennifer Anderson-Rosse, who is spearheading the application process, told board members that she hopes the board will authorize the charter once it's submitted, and that there will be a "collaborative" relationship with the district in the future. Early outreach by Bullis staffers found that families are likely to give the new charter school a warm reception, she said.

"We are doing this because we feel confident that the parents residing in this school district want this school, as evidenced by the popular support and interest in this community," she said.

But does the district really have much of a choice? Under California's existing charter school law, the cards are indisputably stacked in favor of Bullis Charter School, said David Huff, an attorney hired by the district who spoke at the meeting. He said charter school law is still in its infancy and many components of it have been challenged in court, but the overarching theme is that the petition process -- along with requirements for districts to provide "reasonably equivalent" facilities under Proposition 39 -- show a bias in favor of charter schools.

"This body of law, as well as Proposition 39, are weighted to the charter schools," Huff said. "They were drafted by charter school advocates and passed in a way that, while they certainly have checks and balances that give the school district some power in this process, the law is favored for the benefit of the charter schools."

Under the state's education code, the district has to move at breakneck speed to respond to the charter request, holding a public hearing within 30 days of receiving the petition and either granting or denying the petition within 60 days. The petition has more than a dozen components, and must include a clear plan for the academic model of the school, proof of teacher and parent interest, and a sound financial plan for keeping the school afloat.

While school districts are asked to consider the level of support from teachers, employees and parents during the review period, there's really no teeth to it. Public sentiment is not a valid criteria for denial, Huff said.

"It doesn't really have any meaning at all, and it's unfortunate, frankly," he said. "Even though you're required to consider the level of your community support, the statute doesn't allow you to use that for one of your bases to reject the petition."

Earlier in the meeting, Mountain View Educators Association president Sean Dechter urged trustees not to support the charter petition when it comes before them, stating that it would hurt the district's schools financially and lower enrollment -- potentially eliminating teaching positions in the district. He also cautioned the district about potential legal battles, pointing to the history of litigation between Bullis and the Los Altos School District, where it operates a K-8 school.

If the school board decides to deny the charter petition, Bullis has other options. It could instead seek a charter with the county, similar to the arrangement between the existing Bullis Charter School in Los Altos and Santa Clara County's Office of Education. If that fails, Bullis has a third option to go before the California State Board of Education. All three options could land a school within the district's boundaries and put the onus on Mountain View Whisman to provide facilities.

Striking out does occasionally happen, as was the case earlier this month with a proposal put forward by Rocketship Public Schools to open a school in the West Contra Costa Unified School District. Concerns raised by the Contra Costa County Board of Education included declines in charter school enrollment, questionable staffing proposals and little knowledge of the local education landscape in the East Bay. At least one of those aspects -- the enrollment drops -- is unlikely to be a factor in Bullis' application.

Huff didn't mince words explaining the situation: There has been a "very active" effort by charter school advocates to endorse and support candidates throughout the state who support the charter school movement, creating a situation where a charter school petition is likely to get approved by one of the three public agencies. By denying the charter, he said, the district would run the risk of losing the oversight role as the chartering agency, and wouldn't be in a good position to inform the community about the charter school's operation in the district.

"In general, most school districts that reject a charter school petition, that is thereafter approved by another authorizer -- either the county or the state -- end up regretting that decision," he said. "Losing that oversight responsibility is often times determined to be, in hindsight, something they wish they didn't do."

After the meeting, Anderson-Rosse told the Voice that "every district is different," and that she is confident the new school being proposed in the Mountain View Whisman School District will satisfy a need in the district rather than hinder district-run schools or displace teachers. Not only could the new school act as a much-needed release valve for the sizable enrollment increases projected in the coming years, but it could also serve the roughly 200 families in Mountain View currently on the waiting list to get into Bullis Charter School in Los Altos.

The charter school has held a half-dozen community outreach events over the last month informing Mountain View parents of the upcoming charter petition and soliciting feedback. The plan is to start small for the 2019-20 school year, with 168 students in kindergarten through second grade.

Plans for the new Mountain View school are entirely separate from the ongoing debate over where the existing Bullis Charter School will be housed within the Los Altos School District, including whether it would be a good fit in the San Antonio area of Mountain View.

Comments

Posted by ex-Hooli person
a resident of Rex Manor
8 hours ago

My naive take on this is that the Bullis folks saw "Waiting for Superman" and decided that their lives' work was to provide better options to disadvantaged kids stuck in low-performing schools. Meanwhile, my sentiments about MV Whisman School District are starkly influenced by its campaign to eliminate school choice, the startling antics of its board, and the steely authoritarianism of its leadership team.

What am I missing?

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

No one should confuse the right of charter school founders to seek to establish a charter school wherever they like and the power of a City to hand over or not hand over money to a school district conditionally or not. Apples and oranges.

Posted by Kate
a resident of The Crossings
6 hours ago

Just curious, for kids who qualified for FRPM in the Los Altos School District and wanted to take advantage of this new BCS in MVWSD, where would they go for 6th grade (since this newly proposed BCS in MVWSD only goes through 5th)?

Posted by Julie
a resident of North Whisman
6 hours ago

Where would the school be located? Would we have to close a neighborhood school?

What kind of oversight would MVWSDBoard and Superintendent have over the charter school?

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
3 hours ago
SRB is a registered user.

"There has been a "very active" effort by charter school advocates to endorse and support candidates throughout the state who support the charter school movement"

Look no further than our local Assembly Member Marc Berman who in 2016 benefited from $585,613 worth of "Independent" expenditures from EdVoice (a Charter School aligned PAC).

Their investment seems to have paid off. Berman recently opposed AB 1478 - a common sense legislation that would have required charter school boards to follow the same conflict of interest laws and disclosure regulations as our local school districts.

Posted by Lynn
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Charter school law provides safeguards so school boards and teachers' unions won't squash reasonable petitions without due cause. Charter schools can bring innovation and success to underserved students in ways that most larger districts have been unable to. Do we want to better serve our poorest performing students or protect our teachers' unions? I choose to prioritize our students.

Posted by Wheeler brings BCS#2
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
50 minutes ago

Interesting that in the recent candidates forum, Wheeler would not talk straight about BCS#2. Just recommended that you all listen to the lawyer talk to the school board. Really? And she did not want to talk straight about achievement gap, in her own district, but instead diverted to its seems - weasel wording a reply about the Los Altos and Mountain View average achievement differences.

Two of the candidates - seemed to answer the question in a straight forward manner. And the forth - gave essentially a different 'non-answer'. Will the Mountain View district go into battle mode with BCS#2? Two candidates seem to be clearly saying "no battles" and two seemed to be weaseling out of an answer.
I seem to remember reading that battles between BCS#1 and Los Altos district cost millions of public school money. Does Mountain View district really have those 'millions for war'?

