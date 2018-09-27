Crime briefs: home and business burglary arrests

Police arrested two men this month on burglary charges in separate incidents, one in the business-centric region of Terra Bella and the other a quiet residential neighborhood in Cuesta Park.

Homeless man found inside vacant business

A homeless man found sleeping under a pile of insulation inside a commercial building was arrested earlier this month after police suspected him of smashing a window to get inside.

Officers went to the building on the 1000 block of Terra Bella Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 15, around 3:20 a.m. following reports of an alarm going off. Police found the 48-year-old suspect sleeping inside, and it appeared he had smashed a window to get into the building, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The man was allegedly found with a credit card that did not belong to him as well as boxes of ammunition. Nelson said the suspect was convicted of a felony in Oregon and is not permitted to have ammo.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of a long list of charges including burglary, resisting arrest, misappropriation of lost property and possession of ammunition as a felon.

The building is vacant, Nelson said. The suspect told police the window was already broken, and that he had further damaged the window to get inside.

Suspect tries to steal home security camera

Police arrested a Mountain View man on suspicion of burglary after he reportedly tried to steal a home security camera at a Cuesta Park residence Sunday.

Police received reports of the residential burglary around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, and the responding officer spotted the 43-year-old suspect walking out of the residence from the backyard, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The man did not live at the residence and was detained without incident.

Officers determined that the man had attempted to steal a security camera, Nelson said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and prowling. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers located a methamphetamine pipe in his pants pocket.