Uploaded: Tue, Sep 25, 2018, 12:26 pm

Spare the Air alert issued for second straight day in the Bay Area

Smog in the region can cause throat irritation, chest congestion, other medical conditions

by Bay City News Service

A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Wednesday in the Bay Area, the second straight day and 13th time in 2018 that local air quality officials have warned of smog pollution reaching unhealthy levels.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the alert because of a forecast of hot inland temperatures and light winds that are expected to exacerbate the effects of pollution from vehicles in the region.

As with other Spare the Air alerts, the air district is encouraging residents to find alternatives to driving alone, such as taking public transit or carpooling.

Smog, or ozone, can cause throat irritation, chest congestion or pain, can trigger asthma or inflame the lining of lungs, and can worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering for email alerts at www.sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

