Harvesting Mountain View's history

Mountain View's agricultural history was celebrated at a festival held Saturday morning at Heritage Park. The inaugural Harvest History Festival offered live music, games, dance performances and tours at the two-year-old park.

Heritage Park is one of Mountain View's more unusual public spaces. The 1.2-acre site at 771 N. Rengstorff Ave. was formerly home to the Stieper family's house and orchard. Many of the fruit trees were preserved, and the site also houses demonstration gardens, bee hives and the tiny Immigrant House, a historic cottage dating back to the 1860s that housed field workers.

Sponsored by the city of Mountain View and the Kiwanis Club, the festival drew several hundred attendees, said organizer Mary Kay Marinovich. Mountain View High School's Key Club members provided face-painting and samples from the vegetable gardens were offered by Soil & Water. The Kitchen Sink Mollies put on a dance performance and live music was by The Stragglers.

Members of the Mountain View Historical Association, the Master Gardener program and the Santa Clara Bee Keeperâ€™s Guild were on hand to present their programs and answer questions, Marinovich said.