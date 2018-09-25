News

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 25, 2018, 12:35 pm

200K teens preregistered to vote in CA

16- and 17-year-olds allowed to register early; 100K of them eligible to vote in November

As part of National Voter Registration Day, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced today that 209,577 16- and 17-year-olds have pre-registered to vote.

In 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that allowed voter pre-registration beginning at age 16 through VoteCal, California's statewide voter registration database.

VoteCal was certified in September 2016 and since then more than 104,000 of the 16- and 17-year olds that pre-registered have turned 18. They are eligible to vote in the upcoming November election.

"These young people represent the next generation of active, informed and engaged voters," Padilla said in a statement.

Of those who pre-registered since September 2016, 47.46 percent registered with No Party Preference, 34.44 percent registered as Democratic, and 9.59 percent registered as Republican.

In April 2017, Sec. Padilla launched online pre-registration through the state's voter registration portal at RegisterToVote.ca.gov.

He also started an online high school portal to connect California youth with civic engagement opportunities like pre-registration, organizing student mock elections and student poll worker information. That portal is at HighSchool.sos.ca.gov.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Wrong
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

16- and 17-year olds are NOT "...informed, and engaged voters" but rather easily manipulated. This is insane and nothing more than a way to stuff the ballot box.
Unbelievable!

Posted by @Wrong
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

Don't you just loooooooove the smell of panic coming from the -45 cult (who are easily the most easily manipulated population out there) when attempts are made to get more people interested in the vote?

Posted by LikeToWatch
a resident of Cuernavaca
9 hours ago
LikeToWatch is a registered user.

Let's register babies at birth so they can vote once discharged from the hospital.

Posted by RoxieK
a resident of Slater
8 hours ago

People ... the article says PRE-registered ... not registered. When, and only when, the kids turn 18, they will become eligible to vote. I registered to vote at 18 and have voted ever since as is my right as a citizen. These kids are no different.

Posted by @RoxieK
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

Wait...you expect the trolls to *read* the articles they rip on-line???

Posted by Ellen
a resident of Shoreline West
7 hours ago

I think this is so cool. I remember the last election that I was too young for. And I really wished I was old enough. I registered as soon as I was eligible, and have proudly voted in every election since. Don't insult these young people's intelligence.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

@Wrong -

Age has little to do with education. Quite a few adults that I know vote only down party lines, or only based on titles for measures, which is why the fights over how to title measures and propositions are so vicious. I hope these kids can educate themselves and vote based on their own thoughts, not simply repeating the desires of their teachers or parents.

These kids are now on their way to political disillusionment like the rest of us. Like the saying goes, "If voting made any difference, they wouldn't let us do it".

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Everyone knows that FOX NEWS viewers are primarily old white men. Teenagers in California are the exact opposite demographic. You know what that means.

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

They wonâ€™t show up. Unless we designate special voting booths as safe spaces where their eyes will be protected from ideas they donâ€™t like.

Posted by Boomers
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Hey Boomers, has an idea ever formed in your heads that didn't just get broadcasted to you via Fox News? Haven't you all done enough damage to our country? Maybe you could stay home for a couple elections and let the rest of us try to fix the garbage pile you've left behind.

Posted by Sad
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

@resident: "primarily old white men". Hmmm, racists, sexist much?

Posted by ProudParent
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 hours ago

I didnâ€™t even know this was an option until my son filled out the pre-registration forms and rode his bike to mailbox to send them off. Teens can also pre-register on the DMV driverâ€™s permit form. There is a very powerful voting block coming up and they are tuned in to what is going on.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

200,000 out of about 570,000 16-17 year-olds in California. Even if 70,000 are "undocumented" and cannot register to vote, that would place "pre-registration" at only 40%. For all California adult citizens, about two-thirds are registered. Registration remains far too low - given what is at stake. But don't worry, be happy. Watch footballers maul one another with a beer, wine, cocktail, grass or some other intoxicant and pretend it just does not matter. And all hail President Putin

