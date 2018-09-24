News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 24, 2018, 10:00 am

Hundreds attend vigil for Christine Blasey Ford

Palo Alto resident set to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Hundreds of people packed four corners of a major Palo Alto intersection on Sunday night for a candlelight vigil in support of Christine Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto resident and university professor whose sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have thrown his confirmation into turmoil.

Women and men, mothers and daughters, teenagers and young children stood at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, holding candles and signs that read "I believe her," "the truth always wins," and one large banner that said, simply, "bravery." The crowd joined in loud chants of "we are her; she is us" and "enough is enough" as cars driving by honked in support. 

The vigil took place hours after Ford's lawyers confirmed that she will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday after days of back-and-forth negotiations. Kavanaugh, who has categorically denied her allegations, will testify after her.

Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University, has alleged that at a party in suburban Maryland in the early 1980s, when they were both teenagers, Kavanaugh forced her into a room, groped her and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

"Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her," Ford's attorneys, Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich, said in a statement Sunday.

Also on Sunday, The New Yorker reported a second sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, who went to Yale University with Kavanaugh, told The New Yorker that he exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away. Kavanaugh called the latest allegations "a smear, plain and simple."

"I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations," he said in a statement.

Related content:

Community to Kavanaugh accuser: 'We are here, and we have your back'

Comments

27 people like this
Posted by Mari
a resident of Cuesta Park
15 hours ago

Shame on you! Obviously you have not much else to do! How do you dare to declare this lady is saying the truth and the accused is guilty? Should we not hear both testimonies before we side with anybody? This only reflects the mindless, liberal, and careless attitude of people in our own neighborhood. Shame on you! Go home, do some work, pray perhaps, reflect, and act responsibly!

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by zap
a resident of another community
15 hours ago

Same people who screech about "democracy" and "justice" are often the same ones who would have it that the loudest people win

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to Mari you said:

“Shame on you! Obviously you have not much else to do!”

WRONG, we have a first amendment right to demonstrate any issue. You said:

“How do you dare to declare this lady is saying the truth and the accused is guilty? Should we not hear both testimonies before we side with anybody?”

Testimony is not evidence. WE NEED AN FBI INVESTIGATION TO BUILD EVIDENCE IN EITHER SUPPORT OF INNOCENCE OR GUILT. THIS IS NOT AN INVESTIGATION You said:

“This only reflects the mindless, liberal, and careless attitude of people in our own neighborhood. Shame on you! Go home, do some work, pray perhaps, reflect, and act responsibly!”

Only a personal attack to demean anyone that doesn’t agree with you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Catty
a resident of Monta Loma
14 hours ago

More power to you Christine Blasey Ford. Your community supports you, let it be known!

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by mike rose
a resident of another community
13 hours ago
mike rose is a registered user.

Christine Blasley Ford, people's princess, we, the masses, adore you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by let'sgetreal
a resident of Cuesta Park
12 hours ago

Hey Mari - Christine took a lie detector test, and PASSED. I'd respect Kavanaugh if he would do the same. But, he hasn't. Surprised? NO. What about his thousands of dollars in debt that just magically disappeared? Too many unanswered questions. Good ol' boys club, for sure. @businessman LOVE.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Real Me Too
a resident of Shoreline West
9 hours ago

@lets getreal- lie detector tests are not reliable- they're inadmissible in court for a reason. The fact is that there is NOTHING to substantiate her claim and according to all the women that have worked with him he shows women the utmost respect. So for y'all to rally around her singing her praises is just wrong. A man's life (and his family's) is at stake here and that shouldn't be taken lightly. The fact is that until proven guilty, he's innocent and he will never be proven guilty because the other people at the party all deny it happened. However the liberal "lets stomp on anything Trump group" feels the end justifies the means. It's very sad how they stand on their soap boxes pounding their chests yet care only for their own cause.

In a court of law he would of course be acquitted but there's no rule of law anymore, just mob mentality. These kinds of accusations demean the Me Too movement where actual sexual assaults took place and were corroborated by numerous women. It's pretty scary that all a woman needs to do now to derail a man's career is to accuse him of sexual assault regardless of whether it's true.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by another MV resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago
another MV resident is a registered user.

Both the accused and accuser both deserve a fair and safe process to present their sides without prejudgement, and one can only hope Washington will do that. Meanwhile, Dr. Ford is a long time resident of our community, and it's a sign of a strong community to support a neighbor in crisis. Let DC handle the hearings, meanwhile, let us show that we can have different political views with their neighbors and still care for them, and wish for them to be safe.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Let's Talk Internships
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,382 views

Mountain View's Hangen Szechuan to close after 25 years
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 1,151 views

Couples: Sex and Connection (Chicken or Egg?)
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,143 views

Zucchini Takeover
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 927 views

View all local blogs
 