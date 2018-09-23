County denounces proposed immigration rule on public benefits

Santa Clara County officials have denounced a new Trump administration proposal that it says seeks to impose "harsh immigration consequences" for the use of many public benefits and services.

In a county news release issued Sunday, Supervisor Dave Cortese reiterated the county's commitment "to providing benefits and services to ensure that all residents and families remain healthy and safe."

The county of Santa Clara said the proposed "public charge" rule by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would "wrongly force non-citizens to either cease using certain essential county services or risk jeopardizing their ability to become lawful permanent residents (green-card holders)."

The Department of Homeland Security is required to consider public input before deciding whether to finalize the proposal.

After the proposed rule is officially published in the Federal Register, the public will have 60 days to comment on it. The proposed rule can be viewed at https://www.dhs.gov/publication/proposed-rule-inadmissibility-public-charge-grounds

Homeland Security said it plans to publish the proposal in the Federal Register in the coming weeks.

"Under long-standing federal law, those seeking to immigrate to the United States must show they can support themselves financially," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement. "The department takes seriously its responsibility to be transparent in its rulemaking and is welcoming public comment on the proposed rule. This proposed rule will implement a law passed by Congress intended to promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by ensuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers."

According to the proposed rule, "Aliens who seek adjustment of status or a visa, or who are applicants for admission, must establish that they are not likely at any time to become a public charge, unless Congress has expressly exempted them from this ground of inadmissibility or has otherwise permitted them to seek a waiver of inadmissibility."

Currently, immigration officials only consider limited forms of public cash assistance and long-term institutionalization at public expense in determining whether immigrants should be classified as a "public charge," according to the county news release.

The county said it considers the latest proposal "less draconian" than previous versions that had been leaked.