Berman to focus on computer science education at forum

Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, will address the perceived gap between the increasing availability of jobs in technology and skills taught at California public schools at an event in East Palo Alto on Monday.

He will join a panel of local employers, as well as military and educational leaders, who will discuss the addition of computer science to the curriculum of California public schools with hopes of preparing children earlier for tech jobs that are on the rise.

The event comes off the heels of both houses of the state Legislature passing Berman's bill that declares September as Computer Science Education Month in California.

"Computer science is transforming industry, bolstering productivity and driving job creation and innovation," Berman said in a video formally declaring the monthlong celebration. "Access to computer science education for all California students, especially young women and underrepresented minorities, is critical to ensure that California remains competitive in the global economy."

The event will include eight speakers who are leaders in education, the military and technology. Berman himself will also be speaking at the event, which will include both a forum and a reception for those in attendance.

Berman also plans to host on Oct. 4 a coffee meeting in East Palo Alto, in which the public is invited to discuss issues that they are concerned with, both in the community and in Sacramento. Berman will be joined at the event by San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum and East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica.

No RSVP is necessary and coffee will be provided at no expense to the taxpayer.

The computer science forum is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at East Palo Alto City Hall, Council Chambers and Community Room, 2415 University Ave. The community coffee meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 4, at 8 a.m. at McDonald's, 1721 E. Bayshore Road, East Palo Alto.