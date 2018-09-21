News

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 21, 2018, 5:42 pm

Windy, dry conditions increase fire danger over the weekend

 

Continuing dry weather, brittle grasslands, warm fall temperatures, low humidity and high winds expected in the Bay Area this weekend add up to some critical fire weather, the National Weather Service reported Friday, prompting a call for extreme fire safety.

Northerly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 and 35 mph -- which could rapidly spread even small wildfires -- are expected to blow through the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills Sunday night into Monday morning. The winds are expected to decrease slightly Monday but it will remain breezy.

High pressure is forecast to build across the interior valleys with low pressure at the coast, leading to an offshore flow. Humidity levels will also remain low for the next few days.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued, but a fire weather watch may also be issued over the weekend.

— Bay City News Service

