Diocese of San Jose addresses sex abuse allegations

Bishop Patrick McGrath will visit Palo Alto this Saturday on behalf of the Diocese of San Jose to hold a listening session where he will address sexual abuse allegations against priests within his diocese.

"We cannot defend priest-perpetrators and those bishops and others who enable or protect them," McGrath said in a Sept. 13 letter.

McGrath laid down the actions the diocese is taking in response to accusations of sexual abuse within the clergy in the statement issued last week. One of the steps is holding three listening sessions for the public, particularly victims and their families, to provide commentary on how the diocese could amend lewd behavior in the future. The first of these sessions will be held this Saturday in Palo Alto and two more in San Jose next month.

The diocese, which encompasses Santa Clara County, also plans to release the names of all those who it said have been "credibly accused" by mid-October and conduct an independent investigation into the claims. The probe will be conducted by Kathleen McChesney, former FBI executive assistant director, and her firm, Kinsale Management Consulting.

"I hope that releasing these names will help the innocent victims, survivors and their families to take the next step on their journey to wholeness and that it will give others who have not spoken out the strength and trust to come forward," McGrath wrote.

McGrath also has consulted with the independent Diocesan Review Board, which is chaired by Edward Panelli, a retired associate justice of the California Supreme Court.

The diocese emphasizes that the church stands with the victims of clergy abuse and their families, and that the steps they are taking are focused on their wellbeing and the prevention of any future incidents, the statement said. It specifically mentions the Dallas Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which is a set of guidelines established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for better addressing sexual assault accusations leveled against priests. The charter also focuses on accountability and future prevention, which the diocese has also emphasized.

The diocese's first listening session is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Hall, 3233 Cowper St.