Community to Kavanaugh accuser: 'We are here, and we have your back'

In the days since Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were teenagers, possibly upending his nomination to the highest court in the land, local residents, friends and strangers alike, have started to rally around her.

They have penned public and private letters of support, shared compassionate messages on social media, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Ford and organized an "I Believe Christine" candlelight vigil for this weekend.



Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University, alleged in a Washington Post story published Sunday that Kavanaugh assaulted her in the early 1980s, when they were both high school students at a party in suburban Maryland. Ford, 51, said that Kavanaugh, 53, pinned her to a bed on her back, groped her, tried to pull off her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations. Another male teenager who Ford said was in the room at the time, Mark Judge, has said he has no memory of the alleged incident. Ford told The Post that both he and Kavanaugh were "stumbling drunk" at the time.

A group of Ford's friends sent their own letter Wednesday to Sens. Charles Grassley and Dianne Feinstein, the Senate Judiciary Committee's Republican chairman and Democratic ranking member, respectively. In the letter, they testify to her character as an involved mother, thoughtful mentor and a brave woman who has "endured a lot."

"But, her experiences have left her with a firm grasp on what is most important in life -- integrity, community and care for others -- and we have all, at one time or another, benefited from that wisdom," the letter reads.

Jamie Barnett, a Palo Alto mother whose son played on the same basketball team as Ford's, is one of about 140 people from around the Bay Area who signed the friends' letter. Barnett told the Weekly that she added her name to "show her (Ford) as well as to show the Senate Judiciary Committee and essentially the world that we are standing very staunchly with Dr. Ford."

"We trust her," she added. "We believe her."

Barnett described Ford as a caring community member and "no-nonsense person."

"It's my strong view that she is not doing this to create drama or be a political operative or any such thing," Barnett said. "I think what you see is what you get with her."

The separate mothers' letter seeks to remind Ford "how much you telling your story does matter." They paint a picture of a tight knit local community standing behind her.

"We will bake you cookies, bring over dinner, lend a hand with your kids, help with your pets, protest in front of City Hall, sign petitions, run for office, write to the media and to lawmakers, form a human chain to protect your house, your workplace, your kids' schools --- just let us know if we can ever help," they wrote.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched Tuesday by Joanna Strober of Los Altos, surpassed its $50,000 goal in just over 24 hours. The funds will be donated to defray the cost of security Ford has reportedly hired since going public with her allegations this weekend and other "personal needs" of her family, the online campaign states.

Ford's lawyers said in a statement Tuesday that "vicious harassment," including death threats, email hacking and online impersonation, forced her and her family to leave their Palo Alto home.

The GoFundMe money will be withdrawn directly by Ford's family, Strober wrote on the campaign page. The fundraiser's organizers are in touch with Ford's "team," which has "specifically stated that funds are needed for this purpose."

"We need to protect the voices of brave people who speak out - especially when they are part of our community," the page description reads.

In an update posted to the GoFundMe page on Wednesday evening, Strober wrote that "Ford is extremely grateful for your donations and specifically said: 'My kids will be so happy to be home because of you all.'"

Strober did not respond to an interview request. The GoFundMe is sponsored by Ford's "neighbors and colleagues," the page states.

Another GoFundMe campaign launched by a Georgetown University law professor has raised close to $130,000 for security costs. The organizers plans to donate any extra funds to women's organizations and/or into an account to cover similar costs "incurred in comparable situations."

Several advocacy and political organizations, including Orchard City Indivisible, Enough Is Enough Voter Project, Santa Clara County Democratic Club Women's Caucus, Together We Will - Palo Alto, Mountain View & Surrounding Areas, Families Belong Together San Jose and Women's March San Jose, are organizing the candlelight vigil for Sunday, Sept. 23, from 8-9 p.m. at the corner of El Camino Real and Galvez Street/Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Stanford Stadium and Town & Country Village.

UltraViolet, a national women's advocacy organization, has commissioned a plane to fly over Palo Alto on Thursday at 11 a.m. with the message: "THANK YOU CHRISTINE. WE HAVE YOUR BACK."

In a statement Thursday, Palo Alto University called Ford's decision to come forward "courageous, especially in the context of the political discussions around the appointment of leaders to our country's highest court."

Ford is a "valued and highly respected" member of the Palo Alto University community, the university said in the statement, which also lists resources for sexual violence survivors, friends and family.

"As a university dedicated to the study and practice of psychology and counseling, we are especially attuned to the challenges and consequences of experiencing trauma, and the courage it requires to speak publicly about that experience," the statement reads. "And, as an institution of higher learning, we understand the importance of providing service to society and participating actively in civic life."

Meanwhile, Ford's allegations have thrown the all-but-sure confirmation process into deeply partisan uncertainty, with updates making breaking news daily. Both Ford and Kavanaugh have indicated they are willing to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, with hearings set for Monday, but Ford's lawyers have demanded that the FBI first conduct an investigation.

"A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the Committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions," her lawyers said in a statement Tuesday.

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he believed the furor over the allegations to be "very unfair" to Kavanaugh and that i'’s "very hard for me to imagine that anything happened." He's open, however, to giving Ford the chance to testify.

"If she shows up, that would be wonderful," he said. "If she doesn’t show up, that would be unfortunate."

Grassley has refused to delay Monday's hearings and set 10 a.m. Friday as the deadline for Ford's lawyers to respond to his request for her to speak to the Judiciary Committee.

"It would be a disservice to Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, this Committee, and the American people to delay this hearing any further," Grassley wrote Wednesdsay in a letter to the committee's Democratic senators.