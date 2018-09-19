News

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 19, 2018, 1:35 pm

Lawsuit delays study of Highway 85 congestion relief

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Promises to explore a new transit option along the median of Highway 85 are being halted, at least for now, by a lawsuit filed against the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

The transit agency's Highway 85 Policy Advisory Board had to cancel plans for a meeting next week on account of having nothing new to talk about. The board of local elected officials, including Mountain View Councilman John McAlister, have been talking for years about a transit option that could be built in the median of the busy highway -- which could be an express bus lane or a light rail line -- and agreed to study the feasibility of each option.

The only problem? VTA was supposed to study the plans using funds from the 2016 Measure B sales tax, and use of the tax money has effectively been frozen pending a legal challenge by a local resident. The lawsuit alleges that the measure was too broad and lacked specific details on how the money would be spent.

VTA's board of directors voted in August for a workaround strategy, permitting VTA officials to hash out an agreement with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) for $1.2 million in loans to conduct the study.

The source of MTC money comes from regional funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration Surface Transportation Program, and the plan is for VTA to pay the money back once the Measure B funds are released. If the lawsuit succeeds in repealing Measure B, VTA will have no obligation to repay the loan, according to a VTA staff report.

"Until we get some additional funding, there's nothing to move forward on," McAlister said of the cancelled Policy Advisory Board meeting.

Oral arguments in the Measure B lawsuit are scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m.

Measure B is expected to generate $6.3 billion in tax revenue, of which $350 million has been staked out to relieve traffic congestion on Highway 85. Although earlier plans by VTA called for toll lanes to be built in the median of the highway, along with conversion of the existing carpool lane to a toll lane, the language of the ballot measure specifically calls on VTA to study a light rail or bus rapid transit option in the analysis.

Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
on Sep 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm
Dan Waylonis is a registered user.

It would be useful to study the proposals and actual outcome of other large VTA projects, such as light rail to see how the costs, benefits, rider estimates, and annual expenses match up with the actual data.

The cynical side of me suspects it won't be favorable.

Posted by Member
a resident of Monta Loma
on Sep 19, 2018 at 3:31 pm

Shut the VTA down. They are absolutely abysmal. They have wasted decades of time and millions and millions of dollars. Every year the public gets screwed with higher taxes and worse traffic that the previous projects from VTA were supposed to fix and never ever do.

They need to be shut down completely and a competent company handle transportation.

They suck beyond belief and every proposal I see come out of them is terrible, inefficient, ineffective and they have proven over and over incompetent and incapable and any level of management.

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
on Sep 19, 2018 at 3:42 pm

Another expensive boondoggle. Whatever happens, the taxpayers will pay.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
on Sep 19, 2018 at 4:05 pm
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Highway 85 would be far better served by two additional vehicular lanes than by bus lanes (and particularly NOT light rail lanes because no one rides light rail). Of course, this would mean even greater traffic jams at 280 and 101 due to their present overloading. Over-development is squeezing the life out of Santa Clara County, just as it already as done to San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area, particularly the East Bay.

Posted by Jeff Grafton
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Sep 19, 2018 at 4:42 pm
Jeff Grafton is a registered user.

Adding lanes to CA-85 won't fix congestion (induced demand). Adding a bus lane or light rail won't fix it either, but it will at least move more people more efficiently than a car lane would.

The main issue with VTA light rail (especially in north county) is that it takes a circuitous route, so it's rather slow except for limited journeys (e.g. between downtown Mountain View and north Sunnyvale). CA-85 is actually a pretty direct shot between Mountain View and a number of other cities and employment centers.

Posted by Jeff Breidenbach
a resident of another community
on Sep 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

I imagine the decision will be based on whatever saves the most time for the most people. But it's also good to consider stress. Today I rode with 40 other people on a bus on highway 85. The HOV was totally congested so it didn't really save time versus driving a single passenger vehicle. But it was a lot less stressful being a bus passenger. Driving in bad traffic is no fun at all.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Sep 19, 2018 at 8:51 pm
Gary is a registered user.

The lawsuit actually contends that the VTA's measure fails to contain 2 accountability provisions mandated by a state law (Government Code section 50075.1 (a) and (b)). The chief issue may be whether the measure can and should be saved by severing the part that allows the VTA Board of Directors to shift use of the money away from any or all of the listed project categories to any other projects the Board fancies. Stay tuned.

Posted by Jimmy
a resident of another community
on Sep 20, 2018 at 8:53 am

Commute on 85, and the LAST thing we need is Lexus Lanes on 85. Allowing the government to create a new lane only for people who are able to pay to use it is as bad as a caste system. The rich can hurry off to work while the working slobs (who do the jobs that matter!) are stuck in even worse traffic. (But it generates more money for the politicians so they're in favor of it!)
No matter what happens with VTA, at least they're not going ahead with the toll lanes - bad idea.

Posted by PJ
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Sep 20, 2018 at 10:16 am

How about bus lanes AND an elevated light rail? I think we all can agree that something needs to be done for 85. It may already be too late, but it should not end up like the disconnected BART route up the peninsula. If you don't build it, or start planning to build it now, it is not going to happen. In 50 years people will still be using the light rail tracks if they are built. The south bay is no longer suburbs, it has become urban in all but name only. It is time we had the transit to match.

Posted by transit to Cupertino
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:08 am

Since Saratoga, as a city, was just so against 85 ever being constructed AT ALL, we can leave them out of the equation. No stop there at all - or just try the Cupertino-Mountain View (Googleville) segment to start.

Interesting to think of bus plus elevated light rail. However VTA is such a poor steward of public revenue - and it can't even seem to oversee the construction of the BART extension (East San Jose) without major screw upland delays! And the VTA's screw ups on the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lanes in Alum Rock are now 'legendary" (as in Bad Karma/incompetence)

Posted by Yes, Omit Saratoga
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Sep 20, 2018 at 1:16 pm

There should be no stop in Saratoga. They can drive.

