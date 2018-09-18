Pardo de Zela to fill rental committee vacancy

Tom Means' vacant seat on the city's Rental Housing Committee will be filled by Julian Pardo de Zela, the committee's alternate member. In a testy 4-3 vote, the City Council appointed Pardo de Zela despite complaints that the city should consider more applicants.

Like all things associated with rent control, the committee appointment became a partisan issue. Both tenants and landlords have alleged that the rental committee is tilted unfairly to their opponent's side.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 11 meeting, a large number of tenant advocates urged the city to start a new round of applications and interviews for Means' vacant seat. Means, a former City Council member, announced his resignation at the end of the Aug. 27 Rental Housing Committee meeting, saying he was moving out of Mountain View. An economics professor and free-market advocate, Means didn't hide his opposition to rent control.

Some speakers suggested that Pardo de Zela was too sympathetic to landlords, although as an alternate, he has barely participated in any major committee decisions.

Mayor Lenny Siegel and council members Pat Showalter and Ken Rosenberg voted against Pardo de Zela's appointment. Hinting that another committee member could soon be stepping down, Rosenberg said it made sense to gather a new pool of applicants.

"My concern is that if we have another absence, we're going to have a very imbalanced Rental Housing Committee," he said. "It's a problem we can solve by starting early."

In any case, the council will soon need to launch a new application process for appointments to the rental committee. The terms for RHC member Evan Ortiz and Means (now held by Pardo de Zela), as well as the now-vacant alternate position, will all end in April.