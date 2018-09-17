Google renews community shuttle funding

Mountain View's free community shuttle will remain free for a little bit longer. City officials announced last week that funding for the free transit system is being renewed by Google through the end of 2019.

First launched in 2014, the shuttle program became a way for Google to help address the traffic congestion around Mountain View. The shuttles are a step up from public buses, offering free wi-fi, comfortable seating and an easy system for tracking shuttle whereabouts.

The shuttles didn't have many passengers early on, but they appear to be steadily gaining in popularity. Ridership data provided by Google shows significant year-to-year increases, and 2018 is on track to have the most riders to date, about 10 percent more than last year. In 2017, there was an average of 620 riders each weekday.

To keep the system's six electric shuttles running seven days a week, Google officials say they are spending about $2 million per year.

More information about the community shuttle program, including routes and schedules, can be found at this website.