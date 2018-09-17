News

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 17, 2018, 1:56 pm

Google renews community shuttle funding

Free service in Mountain View is gaining ridership

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's free community shuttle will remain free for a little bit longer. City officials announced last week that funding for the free transit system is being renewed by Google through the end of 2019.

First launched in 2014, the shuttle program became a way for Google to help address the traffic congestion around Mountain View. The shuttles are a step up from public buses, offering free wi-fi, comfortable seating and an easy system for tracking shuttle whereabouts.

The shuttles didn't have many passengers early on, but they appear to be steadily gaining in popularity. Ridership data provided by Google shows significant year-to-year increases, and 2018 is on track to have the most riders to date, about 10 percent more than last year. In 2017, there was an average of 620 riders each weekday.

To keep the system's six electric shuttles running seven days a week, Google officials say they are spending about $2 million per year.

More information about the community shuttle program, including routes and schedules, can be found at this website.

Comments

Posted by Neighbor
a resident of Whisman Station
on Sep 18, 2018 at 1:28 pm

I'm glad that the shuttle service has been extended and I hope it even extends further into the future. My son and other children use this shuttle to ride back home after school from Crittenden since we don't have any bus service for the kids. It is a safe way for my child to get home without having to walk down the busy Middlefield Road.

On another issue- why doesn't the city just close-off Shoreline Blvd. to only shuttle service that brings works in and out of that area. Yesterday these people working in that area caused a large traffic jam flooding Middlefield Road going into Shoreline and in the process, turned the bike lane into an "extended" right turn lane which is illegal but no traffic enforcement was done to remedy this. I'm not sure how bicyclists, even children who were riding bicycles to Crittenden (Late starts on Monday) managed to get through. The only way was to ride on the sidewalk.

These same people also proceeded through the intersection and blocked the adjacent traffic just to cram onto the other side. Can the police do anything about these sort of drivers? There's even a sign not to block the intersection, but people continue to do this without regard. There are so many drivers that no longer adhere to common driving etiquette and justify this by saying I'm late for my "All hands meeting".

Posted by Don Keedick
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:40 pm
Don Keedick is a registered user.

I find the shuttle to be absolutely wonderful!

