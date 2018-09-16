News

School board approves pay raises for teachers, admins

Healthy finances help offset $1.7M in annual cost increases

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View Whisman School District unanimously approved a 5 percent salary increase for its teaching staff and its top administrators, following signs that the district's budget picture is expected to remain rosy for the next three years.

The multiple salary-related votes at the Sept. 6 meeting included a 5 percent raise for all of the district's roughly 290 teachers for the 2018-19 school year, along with a commensurate pay increase for Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph and associate superintendents Cathy Baur, Robert Clark and Carmen Ghysels.

Teacher salaries in the district now range from $63,980 to $114,705, based on years in the district and college education, with one new addition -- teachers are now eligible for up to two $2,000 stipends for having a doctorate or master's degree, or National Board Certification. Similar stipends have been available in nearly every other district in Santa Clara County, and Mountain View Whisman teachers had criticized the district for failing to provide the same incentive.

The district's negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the Mountain View Educators Association on the salaries in early June, but delayed final approval by the board until it had been ratified by the teachers' association. The raises are expected to add about $1.7 million in annual costs to the budget.

In February, two studies commissioned by the district found that Mountain View Whisman's pay increases have far outpaced other Santa Clara County districts over the last five years, and that teachers are paid well, relative to comparable elementary school districts. Rudolph at the time said that the pace of salary increases -- averaging 5.13 percent annually -- might be unsustainable.

The tentative agreement with the teachers' union was reached right around the time district officials revealed they had made several "miscalculations" in the budget that undercounted revenue and overestimated costs, radically changing grim projections of future deficit spending.

The board also approved near-identical contracts for Ghysels, Clark and Baur, which state that all three will receive $205,810 for the 2018-19 school year. All three are also eligible for the $2,000 teacher stipends.

Trustees extended Rudolph's contract by one year to cover July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021, along with a 5 percent salary increase for a total of $246,477 in annual compensation.

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Sep 16, 2018 at 4:14 pm

Damn it feels good to be a school administrator.

Posted by Cleave Frink
a resident of Willowgate
on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:20 pm
Cleave Frink is a registered user.

@MV Resident

Seriously? That's all you got? You do know that MVWSD pays less than almost every other nearby district and in this area that means our teachers are either driving a ridiculous amount of time to get to work, or are always looking for a higher paying job. I truly wish some of the people in this district could look past their own interests to the interests of the greater good here. It does us all no good to have teachers constantly coming and going because we pay so little. Just cause you work for a public agency doesn't mean you have to take a vow of poverty.

Posted by RedBarker
a resident of Stierlin Estates
on Sep 16, 2018 at 8:30 pm

@Cleave Frink

I do believe @MV Resident was referring to the salaries of the Superintendent(s) not the rank and file teachers. And their Ghetto Boys/Office Space reference was quite quick and witty. It’s the internet comments section of a small time newspaper...lighten up buttercup

Posted by Cleave Frink
a resident of Willowgate
on Sep 16, 2018 at 10:08 pm
Cleave Frink is a registered user.

@RedBarker,

Couldn't care less if this person was talking about the Superintendent or the Custodian.

I find comments like this laughable, and typically posted by uninformed people who have nothing better to do than complain. These comments are posted by people who often are troublemakers and pot shot takers rather than problem solvers in our district. And since this is about our kids and since I spend a good portion of my time working on these problems in person, rather than on a message board, I don't really care to "lighten up" buttercup!

Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Sep 17, 2018 at 7:10 am

Cleave,

Many of your comments have been shown to be wild assumptions and guesses, particularly regarding administrators, so you're guilty of the very admonishments you make. You echo the district office and an aimless school board while school sites and families wreak their havoc.

Posted by @ Cleave
a resident of Rengstorff Park
on Sep 17, 2018 at 12:55 pm

According to the Compensation Study conducted last fall, MVWSD teachers are actually among the highest paid in the area in comparable districts. Salaries are higher than Sunnyvale and Los Altos among others. And the latest raise is not included in those numbers.


The study can be found here:
Web Link

Posted by Cfrink
a resident of Willowgate
on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:36 pm
Cfrink is a registered user.

@Observer,

Please inform me which of my comments are "wild assumptions". My comments often mirror what you hear from the district because I was most likely on the task force creating the policy with which you disagree. You know where we meet for months at a time and review piles of data to come to a logical conclusion, rather than write anonymously here on a chat board with no facts or credible information. Again, sign up. Love to have you on the next one.

Posted by Cfrink
a resident of Willowgate
on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:45 pm
Cfrink is a registered user.

@ Cleave

It's a nice data set, but it doesn't include PAUSD. Los Altos is very small and ours is relatively small as well. Sunnyvale is likely a lot bigger. And on that list, MVWSD was not the highest and in fact, was in the middle or in the bottom 3 for most categories. I say that we struggle on this issue because we seem to be hiring a lot of teachers who leave for higher paying jobs. Which means we might need to pay a bit more. So, I"m happy to see a pay increase for our district up and down the ranks. As long as we're competitive and not constantly last in this area we'll be fine. I don't advocate that we need to be the highest paid in our area, just competitive. We weren't as competitive as we could be and that's an issue. But thanks for the data set. Great read.

Posted by @C Frink
a resident of Waverly Park
on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:45 pm

Those Superintendents sure are getting cashed out for having summers off. Bling bling Ching Ching here comes the cheddar

Posted by Paul
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:48 pm

A very well deserved raise. The 13 and 14 year olds I talk to all love their teachers. That's saying a lot coming from teenagers!

Posted by retired Bd Member
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 17, 2018 at 2:56 pm

@Clive, your comments on comparative salaries - your understanding of CURRENT SALARIES in K-8 elementary districts - are outdated. Please, please, please, follow the link of the study posted by the resident of Rengstorff Park. Otherwise we are starting to find your posted comments more "truthiness" than "truth". And that will mean we will take your comments less seriously in the future!

BTW, it is very hard to compare executive level public salaries. K-8 districts only? (about 4,000-6,000 students)? Does "years of experience" (as administrator or in district) matter at all? Does - helped improve academics (if it is a Board Goal for the District) matter? Comparing MVWSD's Chief Administrative Officer total compendation directly to PAUSD's does not make much sense (at least to me)!

Take a break, Open a cool one (if you can) and chill. "It's another sunny day in Mountain View"

Posted by Give teachers same pay as cops
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Sep 17, 2018 at 3:05 pm

Rookie Teachers deserve the same compensation as a rookie cop.

MVPD starting SALARY $102,099 to $123,984 annually
source Web Link

BENEFITS
Generous paid leave, CalPERS medical coverage, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, and an employee assistance program (EAP). Access to CalPERS retirement (3% at 50 for current classic members; 2.7% at 57 for new members) and retiree medical benefits as well as access to IRS Section 125 flexible benefits for pretax child care, health spending accounts and tuition reimbursement.

Posted by Bill
a resident of Rex Manor
on Sep 18, 2018 at 2:56 am

The executive level management positions at Fire, Police and even schools are pretty nice jobs with excellent salary and benefits. I get that teachers are underpaid compared to a new police officer but they don't risk their life and work nearly as much. The real issue for MV taxpayers will be supporting the very, very generous public pensions that will be paying out over the next 30 years. That unfunded liability will drive our taxes much higher and are locked into the equation. That is why California will have to tax you to death.

Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Sep 18, 2018 at 6:30 am

Cleave,

What I am well aware of is how parents with time to get involved with district committees, blind cheerleading and rumor mongering are usually the ones rewarded with entitlement and privilege to have the ear of the district and board when it comes to their children and getting their way, for example best teachers, immediate attention to the slightest concern etc. So yes, I get it. Get involved and get what you want. Better to have you on the district's and board side than not. In return you will be rewarded.

Sorry, besides not having the time, I believe in a great public education for all, not just for those who parents ingratiated themselves blindly to the district bureaucracy and serve as attack dogs for those who dare criticize the status quo.

Posted by AllYouCanEat
a resident of Monta Loma
on Sep 18, 2018 at 9:49 am

@Cleave Frink
Yes you do need to lighten up and your name is Buttercup. Accept it and please move on.

Posted by The Foundations
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Sep 18, 2018 at 8:42 pm

@ Cleave Frink

Why do you build me up, Buttercup?

Just to let me down

Posted by Who is Cleave Frink
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 18, 2018 at 8:59 pm

Dear cleave you have an awful lot to say about everything. Since you are so informed, could you please reveal your identity? It's bizarre that you comment on virtually every school district article, bit are afraid to take credit for your insightful comments. In other words, stop being a troll.

Posted by Is Cleave Frink...
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Sep 18, 2018 at 10:45 pm

@Cleve Frink

Steve Nelson is that you???

Steve Nelson is the real Cleave Frink! And he would’ve gotten away with it too if it weren’t for you meddling kids!

Posted by Who is Cleave Frink
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 18, 2018 at 11:08 pm

Haha @Is Cleave Frink. Fortunately Steve Nelson typically posts his crazy nonsensical rhetoric under his real name. Perhaps since Steve is running for MVLA high school board, he has gone incognito as Clive....but still, he remains all the crazy whether he uses an alias or not. Who knows? But regardless, no one should listen to Clive unless he actually reveals himself. He has too much to say and expects us all to care, all while using a false name . No thanks

Posted by Cleave is real
a resident of Monta Loma
on Sep 19, 2018 at 6:16 am

Cleave has been around forever. He’s real and he’s not Steve Nelson. IMO he’s a PACT parent OR district employee with unrealistic goals and hopes and dreams for the district that can never be achieved because the district isn’t good. Schools are 5 or 6/10!on great schools and he says “we need more parents out there”. I was that parent. When 66%!of the remaining parents don’t speak English and don’t work but also don’t help it gets old real fast. Gang task forces at MVWSD middle schools. That says something doesn’t it? Cleaves world is pink though, I will give him that. Maybe we’d all be happier if we were him.

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 19, 2018 at 8:52 am
Steven Nelson is a registered user.

The Truth is Cleave Frink ("registered") is real and posting under his own ("registered") and password protected login.

Just like Christopher Chang has for eons (2005?). However Cleave is a relative newcomer - the first time I saw him at a MVWSD meeting was in late 2014 (I think), when he and his family were new with this district and area. Moving in from out-of-state, he came from an environment where school segregation was a consistent problem - and he worked on that issue / on a citizens task force / from when his kids were much smaller.

Cleave is a jump-in-and-work-on-it type of person. I think he Usually does due diligence in his study of public issues (though - IMO he sometimes "follows the bureaucrat's road" too closely, without question). He seems to have been hasty and 'maybe made a mistake' on his postings above - but I did read WHAT I THOUGHT was at least a partial retraction (?).

Cleave is REAL and not an anonymous troll. To me that makes his opinions more REAL.

Posted by Weird
a resident of Monta Loma
on Sep 19, 2018 at 9:07 am

Thank you so much, "Cleave is real". Cleave being a Stevenson parent makes everything make so much more sense.

Posted by Old Steve
a resident of Rex Manor
on Sep 19, 2018 at 5:35 pm
Old Steve is a registered user.

For those worried about the Pension obligations of MVWSD, the State has required increased obligations by schools over the last several years. Other agencies with more PERS employees (as opposed to mostly CALSTRS school teachers and administrators) are likely in much worse shape and it does not pay to generalize. Education quality would be nice to measure objectively, but none of the current methods have really worked.

BTW-Real C Frink, keep up the good work, and don't let these knuckleheads drag you down.

Posted by mavericks74
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:15 pm
mavericks74 is a registered user.

The teacher's salaries seem fair to me. It's not overly excessive nor is it low by any means. Teachers salaries go as high as $137,827 in Mountain View and they have around 3 months off for summer break. Plus they get pensions and health and everything else.

Posted by mavericks74
a resident of North Bayshore
on Sep 20, 2018 at 2:20 pm

Here's REAL government data on teacher salaries in bay area. The total compensation average is about $160K from quick glance. That's with 3 months vacation. Web Link

Posted by parent
a resident of Shoreline West
on Sep 20, 2018 at 8:17 pm

I believe teachers deserve at least as much as the average salary of the parents of the children in their classes. I don't understand why administrations should receive more than the teachers. Are administrators more influential in making the children better adults than the teachers? Do we value administrators more than teachers? Why do we?

