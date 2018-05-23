EPA to discuss changes to MV cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding a public meeting on Thursday, May 24, to discuss proposed changes to its cleanup plan for a Mountain View Superfund site. The contaminated area known as the Teledyne/Spectra-Physics site includes large sections of North Bayshore that are contaminated with trichloroethene (TCE), a known carcinogen.

EPA officials are proposing a switch to a groundwater treatment plan that focuses more on "natural attenuation" and bioremediation. Bioremediation involves injecting microorganisms into a contaminated site to break down hazardous compounds. The new plan would also carry out more mitigation to prevent hazardous materials from evaporating and creating airborne health risks.

Previously, the EPA-approved cleanup plan centered on pumping and treating polluted groundwater.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., on Thursday, May 24, at the Mountain View Senior Center at 266 Escuela Ave. More information about the meeting and planned changes can be found on the EPA website.