Uploaded: Tue, May 22, 2018, 10:08 am

LASD shrinks despite concerns over growth

District officials say 10th site plans still needed for MV housing

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

For years, Los Altos School District officials have been aggressively searching for money and land to build a new school in Mountain View, calling it an expensive but necessary strategy for addressing a burst of enrollment growth in the San Antonio region of the city.

But the growth projected in Mountain View is likely to be entirely offset by a larger trend showing that the district's enrollment is shrinking. Demographic data presented to the school board Monday night shows that district enrollment shrank by more than 250 students since its peak in the 2014-15 school year, and registration for the upcoming school year shows no sign of an upswing.

The only exception, according to the report, is Bullis Charter School, which has turned away a record number of families due to space constraints and plans to increase enrollment by more than 30 percent in the coming years.

The vast majority of anticipated housing growth in the district -- and with it, more school-age residents -- stems from projects in the San Antonio area that are expected to generate up to 342 students, according to demographer Shelly Lapkoff. But that's the high end projection, she said, with the "middle" estimate closer to 192 students.

Even then, the numbers in the report may still be padded. The projections take into account a major housing development along California Street near San Antonio Road, created by a mixed-use development proposed by Greystar that includes 641 housing units. The district is seeking to buy that property from the developer -- even if it means forcing a sale through eminent domain -- for a new school campus, which would eliminate the housing and its new students.

The report took a liberal approach to estimating enrollment growth from redevelopment of the eastern side of the San Antonio Shopping Center, owned by Maryland-based Federal Realty. The developer, who put the project on hold in 2016, originally proposed adding between 1,840 and 2,650 residential units. The demographic report estimates 538 new students would be generated by the project based on the assumption that all 2,650 units would be built.

Lapkoff cautioned board members that it's difficult to predict enrollment decades in the future, and that housing growth in the Mountain View portions of Los Altos School District present a big unknown.

"There will no doubt be new housing coming down the pike," Lapkoff said. "That is not in our forecast."

Trustees had little discussion about the demographic update -- one of many presented to the board in recent years -- with board member Sangeeth Peruri saying his inclination is to "disregard" short-term decreases in enrollment, calling it "irrelevant" in the face of long-term facilities needs not addressed in the report. He argued that the district's track record shows planning based on enrollment declines had led to horrible decisions, like closing schools and selling off district-owned land, and that he wanted to avoid making the same mistake again.

"If we're doing planning on a 30-year cycle, you're probably better off not looking at the short term," he said.

At the same time, however, Peruri acknowledged that the enrollment decline was curious, given the lengthy economic growth in the region, which he believed should coincide with rising birth rates.

Board members are unlikely to change course on plans to buy land for a new school north of El Camino Real based on the report. The number of students in the San Antonio region climbed to 689 in 2017 and could break 1,000 due to future housing growth, yet the area does not have a dedicated school. Instead, the neighborhood is carved into three attendance areas split between Covington, Almond and Santa Rita elementary schools.

The district's leadership also argued, when they pitched the Measure N bond to voters in 2014, that schools are already too crowded even with stable enrollment, and that the district prides itself on a model of small school campuses. When the district had similar enrollment in the 1970s, it had 12 schools instead of the nine it has today.

Board president Vladimir Ivanovic told the Voice in an email that the district needs to plan ahead, particularly for the Federal Realty project, which on its own could generate enough students to fill one and a half schools. He said the district is making a financially sound move by trying to secure land and a new school site before a spate of enrollment just beyond the horizon.

"Costs of both land and building are not going to go down, so it is fiscally prudent to do what we can now rather than later to deal with a scenario that is likely to happen," Ivanovic said.

A bigger Bullis?

Bullis Charter School appears to be having the opposite problem, with too many students clamoring to get in. An agreement brokered between the charter school and the school district limits charter school growth through June 2019, but demand to get into the school is reaching staggering new heights.

A record-breaking 1,300 families applied for fall 2018 registration for the charter school, meaning that more than 12 children had to be turned away for every child accepted through the lottery, according to Bullis Charter School board chair John Phelps.

Lapkoff told board members that she received a letter from Bullis Charter School officials stating they intend to increase enrollment by 300 students starting in fall 2019, and that the district could expect a gradual increase of Bullis enrollment from the current 829 students today to 1,232 students in 2025.

The letter comes amid ongoing negotiations between the charter school and the Los Altos School District on a new multi-year facilities use agreement, and it remains unclear how much Bullis will be allowed to grow under the new terms. The prior agreement, which trustees voted on in 2014, allowed Bullis to grow from 711 students in 2014-15 to 900 students in 2018-19.

Phelps told the Voice that he can't comment on the ongoing negotiations, but that it's been "painful" to turn away so many children due to the limited space provided by the district.

"It's very disheartening to turn away literally hundreds of families every year because of lack of facilities," he said. "Our intention is to work constructively with LASD to look at and explore possibilities for accepting more students after the five-year agreement expires in 2019."

Allowing that kind of growth could throw a wrench into future plans for the 10th school site in Mountain View. A new Site Advisory Task Force is weighing whether to put the charter school or a neighborhood school on an 8.6-acre site north of the San Antonio Shopping Center, and the built-in assumptions are that the charter school -- if built in Mountain View -- would have 900 students. Bullis parents, for the most part, have told board members they would not want the charter school relocated to Mountain View.

Comments

Posted by Declining Enrollment
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Enrollment is declining and will continue to decline. Birth rates are low and very few young families can afford to buy a house in LASD or event rent for that matter. The new construction around San Antonio isn't going to change that.

Posted by Merging Districts
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
Merging Districts is a registered user.

Not exactly a perfect fit, but possibly we need to consider a merger of LASD and MVWSD. I can see political opposition on both sides.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

If they buy the Old Mill/Safeway plot along California Ave at San Antonio Rd, it should NOT use it for a new grade school. It could be considered for the subsidized teacher housing they presently want to build at the Cooper Park site. The San Antonio Rd site is suitable for adult housing, but NOT for a grade school. Overcrowding and traffic makes it too dangerous for kids to get to and from. As above poster "Merging Districts" pointed out above, this would be a much easier if MVWSD and LASD chose to merge because the school is for LASD and the housing is for MVWSD. Still, I can't see the LA wanting to merge with MVW unless they had a really urgent need --- such as open space to build schools.

Posted by Publicly funded private school
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Sit back and watch the community react to bullis growth. Without community-elected public trustees, this is the outcome, it's what a private school does when they don't have to answer to taxpayers, it's what we get when we give an unaccountable private school public money and facilities. They can make demands on the community but they're isolated from the consequences of their policies. The bullis board is self-appointed, not elected by LASD community it is supposed to serve, there's no way for the taxpayers of the community to replace the bullis board when they do dumb things that cause community strife. Compounding the problem, bullis answers only to a county board also unaccountable to our community. Then bullis whines about being ostracized but their never-ending abuse of community goodwill is their basic problem. Bulis growth is elective, and if they grow, they will create still more facilities problems. Grab your popcorn folks.

Posted by You're joking
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

After repeatedly suing Los Altos school district for a new school BCS parents now say they don't want a brand new school if it's three blocks on the other side of El Camino Real? This is way past ridiculous now

Posted by Public Schools
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Unlike a private school, Bullis Charter school, like all charter schools, is open to the entire student population living within LASD. The LASD board and administration are not really subject to any qualifications at all as to their knowledge about education. I'm sure they are well meaning, but many feel that they are not really doing the best job possible. They have an easy time of it because 92% of the district are some of the easiest to educate in the county. That's what makes them complacent and creates room for competition such as a charter school brings. The cost per student that LASD transfers to the charter school is about 60% as much as LASD spends across the board from public funds.

The charter school is not asking for special facilities. For 15 years they have
been 100% housed in portable buildings. The district continues to live in the past and ignore the way so many students are utilizing the charter school. Right now it's like the charter school serves the equivalent of 2 of the LASD average size schools. Out of the 7 elementary schools, 3 are well below the average size. The enrollment is dropping off much more at these 3 schools than it is on average in the district. Denial is causing the board to sanction a waste of public funds by trying to keep all 7 open while BCS effectively creates 2 additional schools. So it goes. And BCS is growing to where it will effectively be 3 additional schools worth of students.

Posted by Cost of school
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

I don't think BCS is turning down the school in NEC. I hear them saying they don't NEED the extra cost of that location. I gather they feel for the local kids in that area who are denied a small neighborhood school because LASD is shilly shallying. Of course, the neighborhood school would only serve 400-500 students, not 900 as LASD is angling to construct. So if LASD wants to avoid RULING OUT a local neighborhood school for the San Antonio area, it could use the site for BCS, but it would only
be 1 of 2 sites needed to house the charter school. Then when some future board realizes they are being cruel to the San Antonio area, they can stop using the San Antonio kids as padding to keep so many different LASD schools open in Los Altos.

Posted by So much popcorn
a resident of Shoreline West
2 hours ago

yes, start making popcorn


so. much. popcorn.


yummy Orville Bullisbacker popcorn

Posted by @William Hitchens
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

LASD has its own eyes on teacher housing. When the move the charter school from two blocks south of El Camino Real to the Greystar site, their idea is to replace the charter school buildings with Teacher Housing for LASD, not for MVWSD. That's why they needed the Mountain VIew council help to buy that new land even though it's very near where the Charter school has been for 15 years.

Posted by LASD needs to put an end to this
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

It's not hard to see where this is going. If LASD follows through on their not-so-secret plan to site BCS at a new campus in Mtn View, BCS will just keep growing and growing until they have 25% of the students in the district and the courts force LASD to start handing entire campuses over to BCS.

LASD needs to do what they should have done years ago. Rip off the band-aid and move on. Move BCS to Covington. Move 6th grade to middle school. Spend the Measure N bond funds to improve existing schools.

Posted by Responsible leaders in MV
a resident of St. Francis Acres
2 hours ago

MV city council behaved responsibly when new high density housing created a burden on the LA school district. They approved the transferrable development credits. Charter growth will impact the rest of the community but BCS leaders don't seem to care. I agree they act more like a private firm then a public agency

Posted by Numbers
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Mountain View leaders were duped, because LASD obviously doesn't expect much growth from the San Antonio area of Mountain View. Otherwise, they would follow through on opening a school for that area. The are originally had a school in Los Altos but LASD closed it and sold it off 40 years ago. Since that time, the kids on the Palo Alto side of San Antonio have continued to attend Santa Rita. There's still plenty of room at Santa Rita. But the kids on the other side of San Antonio have not had a neighborhood school for the entire 40 years. They were always present. The Old Mill condos have been there since before the old Portola Elementary school closed. They got sent to Almond at the time. The Crossings was built in the early 1990's, and that was foreseeable. They also initially attended Almond. Almond is quite a ways from that housing.

So this is a hogwash about it being a new thing for there to be housing in that area. LASD blew it when they closed the Portola Elementary school. Isn't it time to once again open an elementary school to serve this neighborhood? The housing here has been shortchanged for decades, to benefit Los Altos.

Posted by Movie
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

The only concern LASD has is the Bullis problem. The wolves in sheeps clothing tricked everyone into passing Measure N to accommodate “enrollment growth”. Obviously the data shows enrollment decline. Measure N was really code for buying any 10th site to house BCS. No plans to spend money on fixing the district schools. The Old Mill 10th site will be used to house BCS if the 6 wolves and the Baier can win in court. LASD must be scratching their heads at the moment with BCS announcing they can and will grow to 1200 and beyond. Kinda hard to stuff 1200 plus staff onto that site, after winning in court spending our tax dollars, that is. This movie staring LASD is more entertaining than the BCS movie. Sorry.

Posted by Well, this is embarassing
a resident of another community
28 minutes ago

Much like George Costanza in Seinfeld season 5 episode 21 (The Hamptons), it appears that LASD student enrollment has experienced significant shrinkage.

