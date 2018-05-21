Last day to register for June 5 election

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the June 5 statewide primary election.

To vote, a person must be a California resident, at least 18 years old by Election Day and not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.

People who have moved or changed their name must re-register to vote, according to the Contra Costa County elections office.

People can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov or fill out a paper card available at any city hall, post office, library or election office.

California residents can check their voter registration status, polling place, mail-in ballot status and more by going to their county web page at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status/.