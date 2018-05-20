News

Uploaded: Sun, May 20, 2018, 6:30 pm

10 cities and counties announce $60 million partial lead paint settlement

Santa Clara County among municipalities that filed suit against three companies

Ten California cities and counties have announced a $60 million settlement with one of three paint companies on the hook for cleaning up lead paint hazards in older houses.

The agreement announced Wednesday resolves part of an 18-year-old lawsuit filed against the three companies by Santa Clara County in Superior Court in 2000.

Other counties and cities that later joined the lawsuit and are participating in the settlement are the counties of Alameda, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Mateo, Solano and Ventura and the cities of San Francisco, Oakland and San Diego.

The settlement was reached with NL Industries Inc., formerly known as National Lead Co.

The other two companies still in the case are Sherwin-Williams Co. and ConAgra Grocery Products Co., which took over the former Fuller paint company.

The agreement applies to abatement of interior paint in houses built in the 10 cities and counties before 1951.

In 2014, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Kleinberg ruled that the three companies created a public nuisance by promoting the use of lead-based paint while knowing that lead dust was harmful to children.

Kleinberg originally ordered the paint firms to pay $1.15 billion to abate lead hazards in an estimated 3.5 million homes built before 1980 in the 10 jurisdictions.

But last year, a state Court of Appeal panel narrowed the verdict to houses built before 1951.

The appeals court upheld Kleinberg's finding of public nuisance, but said the mandate should apply only to the older houses because there was no evidence the companies advertised the use of lead-based paint, as opposed to paint in general, after 1951.

The case against the other two companies remains pending in Santa Clara County Superior Court for a determination of how much funding is needed to address lead paint hazards in pre-1951 houses in the 10 jurisdictions.

The Santa Clara County counsel's office has estimated the remaining amount needed for the pre-1951 houses at $670 million.

Exposure to lead in deteriorated paint dust and chips can cause brain damage, learning disabilities, lowered IQ scores, slowed growth and kidney damage in children. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control concluded in 2012, "no safe blood lead level in children has been identified."

Lead-based paint was banned in the United States in 1978.

As part of the settlement, NL Industries also agreed to withdraw support from a proposed November ballot initiative that would declare that lead paint in homes is not a public nuisance and that paint companies are not liable.

The initiative would authorize $3.9 billion in taxpayer-paid state bonds to finance the remediation of lead paint and other environmental hazards in homes and schools throughout the state.

The other two paint companies remaining in the case are supporting the measure, according to the cities' and counties' announcement.

The settlement must be found by the Superior Court to have been made in good faith before it becomes final.

Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said, "For nearly two decades, we have been fighting to protect vulnerable young children from the very serious harms caused by lead paint.

"We are pleased that NL has decided to resolve this matter and that millions of dollars can now go to address the harms to children resulting from toxic lead paint in homes," Williams said in a statement.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera called lead paint "a public health crisis" and stated, "This agreement ensures that significant resources go to address that crisis and protect children from this toxic environmental hazard."

NL Industries lawyer Andre Pauka said that in reaching the settlement, the company does not agree to the allegations in the case.

"Although NL does not agree with the ruling in the courts, and by settling does not admit to any of the claims in the case, NL would prefer that its limited financial resources be used to fund public health programs rather than be spent on continued litigation," the attorney said in a statement.

"Subject to the court's approval, NL will be able to put this litigation behind it and provide funds for the jurisdictions to address lead paint in the manner they believe is most effective to protect health," Pauka said.

Santa Clara County released an additional statement Thursday concerning the remainder of the case.

"We understand that representatives of the Sherwin Williams Co., another defendant in the litigation, are now claiming that this settlement somehow reduces Sherwin Williams's liability to less than $60 million based on Sherwin Williams's relative share of the lead paint market in California. This is false.

"The defendants' liability for public nuisance is unrelated to their relative market share," the county said. "This settlement does not reduce the liability of ConAgra or Sherwin Williams, which both remain responsible for the remaining balance of any judgment-which the (plaintiffs) calculate at $670 million.

"The settlement amount with NL is not a reflection of the company's share of total liability, but rather its ability to pay. Rather than seeking a higher amount that could drive NL into lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and result in pennies on the dollar for remediation, this settlement provides timely, unrestricted funding to clean up the hazards of lead paint and address the harms to children and other vulnerable populations resulting from toxic lead paint in homes," according to the statement.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Opening alert: Dumpling Garden in Mountain View
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 7,551 views

Always Moving: Jazmin Toca's Tale of Joy, Disability, and Purpose
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 1,302 views

The Last Straw
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 696 views

Couples: Do you Really Agree or are you Afraid of not Agreeing?
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 653 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here