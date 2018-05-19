Letters to the editor: May 18

Democracy depends on accurate info

Walking into my neighborhood Safeway, I've been approached over the past two weeks by paid signature gatherers asking me to sign an initiative "for rent control in Mountain View."

The initiative they are promoting, called "The Mountain View Homeowner, Renter, and Taxpayer Protection Initiative" is financed by the California Apartment Association.

A clause buried in this hard-to-understand initiative would undo Measure V, which currently provides tenant protections and sensible limits on yearly rent increases that have helped 15,000 Mountain View families to stay in their homes. The paid signature gatherers I spoke with insisted that their employer told them theyÂ´re collecting signatures to lower rents in Mountain View. And therefore, they are just passing along that false information to voters.

This is not acceptable in our city. We have a right to accurate information in order to make informed decisions. When lies and misleading statements are propagated by one side, it hurts all of us: individual voters, our Mountain View community, and our democracy. Democracy depends on accurate information.

If you were misled into signing the petition, you can withdraw your name by following this link: https://mvtenantscoalition.org/remove-your-signature/. Print and sign, then mail to our city clerk or drop it off at the city clerk's office in City Hall.

Or email mvtc.volunteer@gmail.com and a volunteer will bring you a printed form and take it to the clerk for you.

If you were tricked into signing, please take the time to remove your signature.

Kara Sanchez

Piazza Drive

Know the facts

Let me start by saying that I am not asking that people stand down from signing the petition currently being peddled as 'sensible' rent control, but know the facts:

*The Measure V Too Costly campaign, and this petition, is sponsored the California Apartment Association (CAA; i.e., landlords).

*Signature gatherers are being paid for each signature they collect.

*Administration of Measure V is being paid for by a fee of $156 per unit, per year, paid for by landlords -- not taxpayers, and not the city. I think they can handle that, given the exorbitant amount of rent many of them are collecting.

*This measure would shut off rent control if vacancy rates exceed 3 percent. What the petition fails to mention is that for the last 10 years, rates have exceeded 3 percent, 100 percent of the time.

*It is important to note that a similar action took place in Pacifica, and the San Mateo District Attorney filed 21 felony charges against a Utah couple for forging over 100 signatures. The CAA denies any association with this couple.

Please vote your principles and your conscience, but please keep our local teachers, police and other first responders, hospitality workers, retirees, and the facts in mind when you do.

Trevoli Welsh

Castro Street

Vote no on the recall

Our current U.S. judicial system has the highest incarceration rate in the world and an embarrassingly high recidivism rate; obviously, our outdated "lock 'em up" mentality is ineffective. On the other hand, Judge Persky is a fair and forward-thinking judge whose goal in sentencing is to rehabilitate and return offenders to the community as law-abiding and productive citizens. He is the type of judge we need in our courts today. Vote no on the recall.

Toni Halliwell

Los Altos

Judicial recalls in CA history

In 1913, businessman Albert Hendricks was caught trying to assault two 17-year-old girls, but he skipped town after San Francisco Judge Charles Weller reduced his bail from $3,000 to $1,000. Local women's clubs led the effort to recall Judge Weller for "extending undue and unreasonable leniency to persons charged with the commission of heinous and vicious offenses."

Weller's was the first of only two successful judicial recalls in California's history. Note that it did not lead to an onslaught of whimsical recalls, and it did not lead to substantial enough concerns about judicial independence for our constitutional right to recall judges to be revoked. It did, however, remove an elected official who had lost the faith of voters that he could fairly preside over sexual assault cases.

In that same vein, I will be voting to recall Judge Persky on June 5. I encourage my neighbors to do the same.

Prameela Bartholomeusz

Palo Alto

Vote Cindy Hendrickson for county judge

I am voting yes to recall Judge Persky on June 5 and encourage all of my neighbors to do the same. He's made several poor decisions while on the bench, including giving Stanford swimmer Brock Turner just six months for sexual assault and delaying sentencing for a student athlete in a domestic violence charge who ended up assaulting another woman months later.

I want someone on the bench with sound judgment and a strong sense of justice. I believe that person is Cindy Hendrickson. She's been a prosecutor for 22 years and grew up in a multiracial family. I think she'll be a strong advocate of victims while protecting the rights of the accused. Vote yes to recall Persky and for Cindy Hendrickson to replace him. The people of Santa Clara County deserve a judge who understands complex socioeconomic issues and will take sexual assault seriously.

Shalom Marquardt

San Jose

Recall and replace Judge Persky

I was sexually assaulted when I was in high school. It upended my life for a period of time, and I had to transfer schools because of the social backlash I experienced for reporting what my assailant did to me. He was an athlete who people wanted to protect.

When I learned about the Stanford swimmer sexual assault case and the six-month jail sentence that followed, to be honest, I was wholly unsurprised. My own experience taught me to expect nothing more, and that's what's so sad about it all. This should not be normal.

We need to support survivors when they come forward, and we need a cultural shift. Part of that means holding perpetrators accountable and, when people in places of power are not willing to do that, we need to replace them with people who will.

Please vote to recall and replace Judge Persky this June.

Ke'ili Deal

Palo Alto