Rare WWII aircraft coming to Moffett

The Wings of Freedom Tour, a roving collection of vintage World War II aircraft, will be at Moffett Field on public display, starting on Friday. The antique fleet of U.S. military aircraft includes rare planes believed to be among the last of their kind.

This collection includes perhaps the only remaining B-24J "Liberator," a bomber that was once deployed by the hundreds across the Pacific theater during World War II. Similarly, the collection's B-17 "Flying Fortress" bomber is believed to be one of only nine in the world that are still in flying condition.

Visitors are invited to explore and learn more about the aircraft. The nonprofit Collings Foundation, which owns the aircraft collection, is charging $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12 to view the planes and tour them inside. Visitors can also take a flight inside the aircraft, for a much higher price, depending on the plane.

The Wings of Freedom Tour will be open at Moffett Field from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 18, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 19-26. More information can be found at www.collingsfoundation.org.