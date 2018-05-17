News

Uploaded: Thu, May 17, 2018, 10:47 am

Council nixes left turns at Castro train crossing

Difficult intersection leaves pedestrians in harm's way

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Erring on the side of caution for pedestrians seeking safe passage across Central Expressway, Mountain View City Council members voted Tuesday night to get rid of left-turn lanes for traffic heading north out of downtown.

By a narrow 4-3 margin, the council agreed on plans that would reconfigure northbound Castro Street as it approaches Central, add a bike lane and another through lane in lieu of the two left-turn lanes, which city staffers warn have been an intractable safety problem that's bound to get worse.

The idea won the support of Mayor Lenny Siegel and council members Pat Showalter, Chris Clark and Ken Rosenberg. Council members John McAlister, Margaret Abe-Koga and Lisa Matichak voted against the proposal, raising concerns about diverting traffic onto neighborhood streets and questioning the need for the $1.7 million project.

The conflict lies in the way traffic is funneled past the tracks to make way for incoming trains. As a train approaches the intersection, vehicles heading onto westbound Central Expressway are abruptly given the green light to proceed directly toward pedestrians who were given the signal to cross the street just moments before. That leaves about 60 pedestrians "in conflict" with 148 left-turning vehicles during the busiest morning hours, according to a staff report.

But with recent housing development now complete on the corner of Moffett Boulevard and Central, and Caltrain's future electrification project likely to bring more trains through the corridor, the number of pedestrians at risk of being hit is only going to increase.

Getting rid of the left-turn lanes would solve the problem, but wouldn't be without its own consequences. Recent counts by the city show 1,936 vehicles use Castro to get onto westbound Central Expressway each day, and there are few alternative routes to get onto the expressway north toward Palo Alto. Traffic studies show that most of the drivers would opt to take Shoreline Boulevard instead, with 44 percent of the vehicles likely taking Villa Street as an alternate route.

The proposal won the support of the Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and the Downtown Committee, but couldn't muster majority support from council members on the Council Transportation Committee (CTC) in June of last year or February this year. Despite the weak support from elected officials prior to the May 15 meeting, traffic engineers were "unable to identify any workable options that provide the same benefit to pedestrians crossing the expressway" without axing the left-turn lanes, according to the staff report.

Rosenberg supported the changes, arguing that preserving the left-turn lanes with full knowledge that they pose a threat to pedestrian safety felt like a huge liability. He preferred the city taking action now, rather than discussing options and doing nothing at the risk of someone being hit.

"I'm going to err on the side of safety and support the staff recommendation," he said.

Showalter backed the idea, pointing out that the electrification project is going to exacerbate the problem by increasing the frequency of trains through the downtown station. She said the project would be a prudent and proactive way of dealing with a conflict between cars and pedestrians at the busy intersection.

"This is a way to sort of get in line, to fix that expected reduction in service that's going to happen when the increase from electrification comes," she said. "We do want more trains, but it is going to make this intersection worse."

In the long term, city officials are planning to close vehicle traffic onto Castro Street at the intersection altogether, rerouting cars onto Evelyn Avenue and providing bicyclists and pedestrians with an underground crossing into downtown Mountain View. The city hired a traffic engineering firm to design the controversial plan, allocating $1.5 million toward it earlier this year.

But Mayor Lenny Siegel, the sole supporter of the plan from the CTC, said the near-term safety improvements will likely have a lengthy lifespan of their own. Closing off Castro at the tracks could take between five and 10 years, according to city staff, and bicyclists and pedestrians are seeking safety upgrades now.

"We don't know how long it's going to take us to build the ramp from Evelyn and the underpass at the tracks," Siegel said. "I'm hoping we can do that quickly, but I've never known us to do anything quickly."

Abe-Koga said she worried that getting rid of the left-turn lanes would make it increasingly challenging for vehicles to get onto Central Expressway, a major thoroughfare, and instead push drivers onto surface streets. She cautioned that the decision isn't happening in a vacuum, and that past decisions like removing the slip lane for right turns from Moffett Boulevard onto Central would have a compounding effect on traffic patterns.

Despite assurances by city traffic engineer Sayed Fakhry that traffic would not noticeably worsen on nearby streets in Old Mountain View, McAlister said his gut feeling is that the data doesn't reflect the "true impact," and that it could worsen backed-up traffic along Villa and Bryant streets.

"You're going to put them through some more neighborhoods," he said.

One of the alternatives in the staff report suggested eliminating just one of the left-turn lanes, as offering a sort of compromising between the two options. But city staffers conceded that the conflict between pedestrians and vehicles would still exist, and there would be no room in the configuration for a bike lane without backing up through traffic at the light.

Clark said he was hoping to take the "happy middle," but in this case a compromise would just make things worse -- the safety problem would persist and traffic would back up into downtown. He said he wasn't too concerned about cut-through traffic onto nearby roads like Dana and Villa streets, and that two through lanes could actually improve congestion in the area.

"On balance, I think that plus the safety makes it worth losing two left turn lanes, as painful as it is," he said.

Less controversial were multiple upgrades for bike and pedestrian access through the intersection, independent of the removal of the left-turn lanes. Those plans include the removal of the free right-turn lanes onto Castro and Moffett from Central Expressway, replacing them with wider sidewalks to improve safety and visibility of pedestrians and reduce traffic speeds, according to the staff report. These modifications were approved by a 7-0 vote from council members.

The city set aside $1.7 million for the intersection project, most of which comes from community benefit funding paid by developer Merlone Geier.

Comments

Posted by Emre
a resident of The Crossings
9 hours ago

1.7 million to repaint the lanes!

Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
A good plan. Safety is paramount for our increasingly pedestrian-friendly town, and safer bike lanes will be huge. "Don't *drive* down Castro St" should be the motto.

Posted by Emre
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

I imagine there will be signal work needed, as well as skilled electrical.Cranes, cherry pickers, etc. The painting is likely the least of the many tasks involved. What a relief, eh?

Posted by biking parent
a resident of Rex Manor
7 hours ago
Its nice that the city is fixing an intersection *before* someone loses their life or gets severely injured. I use this intersection as both a driver, biker, and pedestrian. As a driver, I have multiple acceptable alternatives as a ped/biker I have few so I don't have any problem with this change.

Posted by SRB
a resident of St. Francis Acres
7 hours ago
It's a sensible decision given it'll take years to close Castro by the tracks. However, why is it funded by community benefits collected in the San Antonio area (Merlone Geier)?

Posted by Confused
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago
Perhaps I'm exposing my ignorance here, but why was removing the crosswalk on the northern side of the intersection not an option?

There's a crosswalk on the southern side, as well as north/south crosswalks on both sides of Central. Seems like this would have resolved the safety issue without removing the left turns lanes, minimal downside to pedestrians, and minimal cost to the city...

Posted by Rossta
a resident of Waverly Park
5 hours ago
I thought this whole crossing was going to be closed? Why are we spending money to reconfigure it when its days area numbered? Closing it obviates the whole problem.

I recently visited Boulder, CO and their Pearl Street is closed to vehicle traffic for about 5 block and it is really nice. Its a very similar setup to our downtown.

Posted by frisbee
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Rossta, the article explains that it will take many years to finally close this intersection. I agree closing it is a great solution; all of Castro should be closed but the businesses object because they think they'll lose business. They are wrong -- more people would come to downtown if Castro was a pedestrian walkway with pleasant outside eating areas and no cars and trucks.

Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago
There should be a pedestrian underpass at that intersection and one on Rengstorff & Central as well. I have personally witnessed many close calls where pedestrians recklessly race across the street in order to not miss their train.

Posted by CA Native
a resident of Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
Hey Confused!
A simple plan like the one you suggested would be too simple. That and it wouldn’t cost as much as the plan they agreed on. Further the bike folks wouldn’t get their new bike lane!
If this was REALLY about pedestrian safety, they would shut down the Right turn lane as well, because the EXACT SAME SCENARIO exists there. But that would never fly... shaking my head.

