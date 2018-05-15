Moffett museum adds new artifacts from namesake

The Moffett Field Historical Society last month added two key pieces of memorabilia to its extensive collection.

The museum added an official duplicate of the Medal of Honor that was awarded to Navy Rear Admiral William A. Moffett, the airfield's namesake who is considered a pioneer in military aviation. The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest military honor, and the U.S. Defense Department requires all military branches to provide duplicates for any recipients.

On April 22, descendants of Admiral Moffett came to the Moffett Field to deliver the medal so that it could be added to the museum's exhibits. Moffett's grandson, Col. William A. Moffett III, also gifted the museum his grandfather's sword, which actually misspelled the admiral's name. Museum officials say that error could be found elsewhere, and they were confident the sword was authentic.

The artifacts were handed over in a ceremony that drew more than 100 guests, including officials from NASA, Google and local veterans' groups. The new artifacts will be the centerpiece for the museum's exhibit on Admiral Moffett.

The Moffett Museum, located at Severyns Ave., Building 126, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. More information is at moffettfieldmuseum.org.