News

Uploaded: Tue, May 15, 2018, 11:33 am

Man arrested after woman attacked with shovel, rocks

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday morning after he allegedly threw rocks at a woman and hit her with a shovel during a confrontation.

The victim and her female friend had returned to a Mountain View apartment on Easy Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 13, after visiting a club in a neighboring city, when they were accosted by the boyfriend of one of the women, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The boyfriend allegedly demanded to know where the victim and his girlfriend had been that night, and took the victim's phone after he reportedly found their story was "untruthful," Nelson said. The suspect then allegedly threw rocks at the victim and hit her with a shovel.

Concerned residents in the area called police to report a possible assault in progress on the 200 block of Easy Street after hearing the victim scream, around 4:30 a.m., Nelson said.

Officers arrived and, using a K9, were able to track down the suspect on the same street within minutes, finding him hiding behind a car, Nelson said. He was arrested without incident on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and violating his probation, and was booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail.

The victim suffered scrapes and bruises and took herself to a local hospital for treatment, Nelson said. Police are still working on the incident report, and do not have information available on the cities of residence of the suspect and the victim.

