News

Uploaded: Tue, May 15, 2018, 2:33 pm

Foothill instructor resigns from Santa Clara City Council

Foothill College investigating student allegations against Dominic Caserta, who has also ceased campaigning for the county Board of Supervisors seat

Santa Clara City Councilman and candidate for the county District 4 supervisor seat Dominic Caserta has resigned from his position and withdrawn his bid for supervisor amid sexual harassment allegations.

Caserta, a part-time political science instructor at Foothill College and a high school teacher, issued a statement Tuesday morning stating that the release of his personnel file by the Santa Clara Unified School District, with whom he is employed, caused "irreparable harm" to him and his family.

He said that harm has caused him to no longer be able to effectively serve his constituents, so he has resigned his seat on the Santa Clara City Council "against every instinct in my body."

Caserta stated that while he was a front-runner for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors seat, he can no longer effectively talk about issues he is campaigning for. This means he will no longer campaign at all, he said.

He is still denying all allegations that he may have harassed or acted inappropriately in the presence of previous campaign staff or female underage students at Santa Clara High School.

A Foothill student who worked on Caserta's political campaign went public with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Caserta's former campaign manager backed up the allegations and said he witnessed some of the alleged incidents.

In a message sent to the Foothill community on May 11, President Thuy Nguyen said the community college is "in the process of gathering more facts regarding the matter" and had offered student resources and information on student rights and district policies on sexual misconduct.

"It is important in this, as in any case of allegations, that the college has not reached any conclusions regarding the complaint and will refrain from doing so until such time as the review is complete," Nguyen wrote.

She asked anyone with information about the allegations to contact Pat Hyland, Foothill's director of equity and employee relations, at hylandpat@fhda.edu or 650-949-6284. She also encouraged any students or employees who have experienced sexual misconduct to report their allegations to the school.

Nguyen noted Foothill's zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and also that the school is required to follow state and federal law that "confers both employees and students with legal rights such as due process and confidentiality."

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor reported Monday at a news conference at City Hall that nine police reports had been filed against Caserta since the city sent out a notice asking for those who had been victims of Caserta's alleged actions to come forward.

"I must now work to preserve my family, livelihood and health," Caserta said in his statement. "In the next few months, the allegations against me will be put to the test and my name will be cleared."

— Bay City News Service

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Dominic Caserta previously ran for State Assembly in a district that included Mountain View. He sounds like Donald Trump and Bill Cosby - threatening to sue their accusers to keep them quiet. But assisted by pro bono lawyers, truthful accusers should not fear Dominic Caserta. And there will be pro bono (free) lawyers to take his sworn deposition if he tries. I predict Mr. Caserta will only sue his own school district for releasing some information from his personnel file in hope of getting a settlement on his way out the door.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by this month's Daniel Ellsberg
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

As the lawyer above noted, there will probably be some legal issues raised by the actions of a Santa Clara Unified School District employee. But, why was the administration of this high school district so ineffective, over many complaints, in protecting it's students?

I would like to see any civil jury, chastise this clandestine "whistleblower", with a settlement against them.

I would like to see our DA, just try to indict this civil servant, or for a criminal jury to convict them.

Sometimes, you just need to break a broken law (admin system law) a bit, to bring justice.

for the youngsters - Daniel Ellsberg was the Defense Department insider who leaked 'the secret' Pentagon Papers,
which helped to end the Vietnam War by proving lying by high US officials [wikipedia link]
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Restaurant veteran to open Redwood City wine bar
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,011 views

Couples and Individuals: Tapping Your Way out of Anxiety
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 948 views

Always Moving: Jazmin Toca's Tale of Joy, Disability, and Purpose
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 715 views

It’s All Gone Sour (snack recipe)
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 611 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here