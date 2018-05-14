New library director to start in July

Mountain View officials have hired a new director to lead the city's library. Tracy Gray, who currently heads the Sonoma County Library System, will start her new position at Mountain View Library in July. She replaces the current library director Rosanne Macek, who is retiring.

Gray takes on the new job with more than 15 years experience working at libraries. At her former job in Sonoma County, she managed a 13-branch system and more than 200 employees. Prior to that, she worked at the city library in Tempe and a community college library in Maricopa County, both in Arizona.

"I am honored to have been selected as the next library services director for the city of Mountain View," Gray said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be joining this exceptional city and look forward to getting to know the staff and the community; and leading the library in continuing to serve and provide our residents with excellent library services."