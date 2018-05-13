News

Uploaded: Sun, May 13, 2018, 10:55 am

School board mulls relocating hundreds of students

Task force stripped of its role for new grandfathering policies

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Big changes in school attendance boundaries and transfer policies could mean that as many as 800 students -- one-fourth of all elementary school-age kids in the Mountain View Whisman School District -- may be forcibly moved from their schools in fall 2019.

That's according to a new demographic report, released by the district last week, that shows new boundaries and enrollment policies could uproot 637 students currently enrolled in the district's six neighborhood elementary schools. Add the incoming kindergarten class, which would also be subject to forced moves in the 2019-20 school year, and that number jumps to about 800.

It's a prickly issue that the district's Enrollment Priorities Task Force has chewed on since October of last year. On the one hand, three of the district's elementary schools are more than packed, struggling to house students even with temporary portable classrooms clogging up play areas. A new school on North Whisman Road is also set to open in the 2019-20 school year, and a successful opening means it needs a full complement of students attending on day one.

The school district adopted new attendance boundaries last year to help balance out enrollment between its campuses and fill up the new school, which are supposed to take effect in fall 2019. But how hard to enforce those boundaries right out the gate has turned into a political football, with parents from affected neighborhoods advocating for a grandfathering policy and demanding carve-outs and exceptions whenever possible.

Parent Lindsay Phillips encouraged trustees at the May 3 board meeting to take a lenient approach to enforcing the new boundaries and minimize the number of children who will have to relocate to a new school next year. Students from certain schools -- particularly Bubb, Huff and Landels elementary schools -- would have to weather the brunt of the changes, with 127 students currently attending Bubb who would potentially have to move to Landels for the 2019-20 school year.

"I'm doing what any parent and educator would do, which is advocating for minimal disruption for my kids' and all kids' education," Phillips told board members.

Shoreline West parent Jason Taylor, who lives in a community that would be subject to forced transfers from Bubb to Landels, said the district's data may not capture just how disruptive it is for kids and families to switch gears and attend a different school. Students build relationships with one another and have friends, which would magnify the effects of boundary changes, he said, and which isn't represented in demographic charts and maps.

But there's pressure to move students sooner rather than later. Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said portable classrooms -- which were meant to be temporary -- will continue to crowd out play space at Bubb, Huff and Landels until the boundaries take effect. The district is at a "breaking point," he said, and ancillary services and programs that require flexible space will have to fall to the wayside to accommodate more classrooms.

"We have three schools that are currently reaching capacity," he said. "We can no longer afford to keep putting kids into the schools without adjusting something. Landels is now officially at capacity, and we could not add another class even if we wanted to."

Task force takes a back seat

The Enrollment Priorities Task Force was supposed to tackle the grandfathering issue and consider changes to the district's intradistrict transfer policies, which allow families to transfer their children to another district school outside of their own neighborhood. But in an unexpected move, district officials decided last month to remove grandfathering from the task force's scope of work.

In an email to task force members on April 27, three days after the last meeting, Rudolph wrote that grandfathering had turned into a time sink that was "dominating" discussion, and that he and Assistant Superintendent Carmen Ghysels decided to "remove this issue from the task force and send it to the board."

District spokeswoman Shelly Hausman contested the idea that grandfathering was revoked from the scope of the task force, saying that the task force spent plenty of time on the topic and will be handing off its "work and data related to grandfathering" to the board for further consideration in order to focus on intradistrict transfer policies.

"The (task force's) work on enrollment priorities is moving along well," she said in an email. "The last piece -- grandfathering -- needs deeper consideration by the board."

At previous meetings, task force members had reached a rough consensus that grandfathering of fifth-grade students in the 2019-20 school year would suffice as the only exception to the new boundaries. But the issue took a renewed focus at the April 24 meeting after members of the community were invited to weigh in. They largely advocated for more lax grandfathering policies, input that took up the whole meeting and threw the task force's prior stance into question, said Bill Lambert, a task force member and former district trustee.

Parents who spoke at the meeting, many of whom had children who would bear the brunt of grandfathering policy decisions, felt they weren't being heard and wanted to weigh in on the task force's discussion. But in reality, Lambert said, it was parents insisting on policies that best suit their children rather than any larger constituency.

"It was ostensibly representatives from these interest groups, but what it devolved into was individuals advocating for their own personal interests and own personal needs," he said.

Board members did not take a vote at the May 3 meeting, but did suggest softening the approach to grandfathering. Trustees suggested that families zoned for Slater could be subject to harsher restrictions because they are benefiting from a brand new neighborhood school, or that kids attending schools with plenty of room -- like Theuerkauf, Monta Loma and Castro elementary schools -- could be allowed to stay for an extended period without putting pressure on facilities space.

Lambert said the district needs to be fair with everyone, and said making exceptions for one group or one region of the city means exceptions for everyone -- perpetuating the uneven enrollment problem for years to come. Leaving the existing portable classrooms at Bubb, Huff and Landels will cost the district about $9,600 per portable, totaling $225,000 each year, according to recent district estimates.

Although the task force had made significant progress, Lambert said the April 24 meeting was counterproductive, and that he's not surprised that Rudolph decided to pull the plug on grandfathering and hand the political hot potato directly to the board.

"We were definitely getting there until this last meeting, until you had the individuals come in and advocate," he said. "It undermined the objectivity of the task force."

Although 637 currently enrolled students may be moved due to the boundary changes, that number represents the high mark for how many children would be affected. If the school board decides to allow families to freely send their children to any campus where space is available, similar to the open enrollment process in place today, the free-flow of students out of neighborhoods could bring the number of forced moves way down. If the board ends or severely limits intradistrict transfers, then it's possible that one-fourth of the elementary school-age students in the district will face displacement.

The school board is expected to make a final decision on grandfathering and transfer policies on June 14.

Comments

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
18 hours ago
ST parent is a registered user.

I speak only for myself, not the EPTF as a whole.

My take on the problem was the complete lack of consensus among the parents asking for grandfathering. The parents we heard from were the ones who were most involved and informed parents and yet they had not come up with any sort of plan or recommendation for the EPTF to consider.

As far as I heard from the focus group parents and those who spoke at Board meetings, each parent wanted the grandfathering to extend just as long as it takes so that their own family would never have to change schools. This may be why none of the parents could come up with any sort of consensus and thus why the EPTF carefully considered ideas were thrown up in the air.

In my opinion, Dr. Rudolph did the only thing he could, throw this purely political decision to the Board.

To the parents who want grandfathering, I strongly suggest you get together ASAP and figure out a solid plan and come to a clear and reasonable position to offer the Board on grandfathering.

Lacking any meaningful consensus, the yearly costs of grandfathering, the resulting loss to our budget and educational programs for all of the students in the MVWSD, the yearly disruption to teachers getting moved around to compensate, the stalling of the full opening of the New Slater, etc. may well prevail over the uncoordinated emotional (as valid as they are) desires of the parents who cannot even come to an agreement among themselves.

I understand the parents who want to stay in their current schools, but a decision must be made and the Board must make it. If you can't even agree among yourselves on what you want, then on what basis is the Board supposed to do it for you?

If you come up with a real plan, I would love to hear it and I expect so would the Board.

Like this comment
Posted by Cleave Frink
a resident of Willowgate
9 hours ago
Cleave Frink is a registered user.

The fact is that reducing grandfathering to only one year of students saves the district money and is the most financially responsible thing. The Task Force was nearly unanimous on the decision for an approach for grandfathering. This is not an issue we can allow to be controlled by emotional people. This idea that "kids will be traumatized" is pure rubbish for all but the most sensitive cases (as in special ed kids who aren't even in the discussion). The kids will be fine. This debate is really about parents who feel they'll be inconvenienced. I hope that the district Trustees ultimately make the right decision on grandfathering and put this issue to bed. It's gone on far too long and has dominated the decisions on how to best manage our schools. If the issue only affects some 600-800 students and we have 5000+ students in the district, the choice is clear. This change is only going to effect a small group of students for the course of a year. No one else coming behind will notice any difference in their educational paths. I appreciate the Trustrees and their perseverance on this issue and I trust they will do what's best for all.

