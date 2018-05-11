Man arrested in theft, hit-and-run

Police arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of theft and hit-and-run last week after he allegedly tried to steal a phone from a construction site, got into a getaway van and struck the victim while driving away.

The victim, working at a construction site on the 600 block of Calderon Avenue, told police that he spotted the suspect inside the building around noon on Wednesday, May 2, and followed him in an attempt to deter the suspect, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The suspect allegedly threw some kind of liquid at the victim before getting into a white van and backing out of a nearby parking spot, Nelson said. The suspect struck the victim as he was backing out, pushing the victim to the ground. He scraped his knee but did not suffer any other injuries, Nelson said.

The victim later realized that his phone was missing, which was subsequently found on the suspect, Nelson said.

Officers canvassed the area and located the van and the suspect on Mercy Street at around 2:30 p.m. Police arrested the suspect on burglary charges as well as hit and run with injuries. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail with a bail set at $25,000.

Police could not determine the suspect's city of residence, Nelson said.