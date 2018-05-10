Water district commits $650 million to delta tunnels plan

By a narrow vote, Santa Clara Valley Water District board members agreed Tuesday afternoon to back a controversial $16.7 billion plan to build two massive underground tunnels capable of transporting huge amounts of water from the Sacramento River south to regions across the state.

The 4-3 vote came after two marathon meetings totaling more than nine hours, as board members weighed whether to participate in the so-called WaterFix project, which would include committing as much as $650 million dollars to help pay for the design and construction of two, 40-foot-tall underground tunnels spanning 35 miles from Sacramento to Tracy.



Board members Barbara Keegan, Tony Estremera, Gary Kremen and Nai Hsueh voted in support of the project, while board president Dick Santos and board members Linda LeZotte and John Varela were opposed.

Water district staff pitched the project to board members as a key strategy to ensure Santa Clara County has a relatively inexpensive, reliable source of water in the coming decades, particularly during a drought, and said that the proposed project would be capable of transporting more water than current systems can handle during major rainy seasons. The project would also get around periodic water pumping restrictions, which are imposed to protect delta smelt and salmon.

The vote reverses the previous position of the district's board of directors, which voted unanimously in October to reject the WaterFix project in favor of a scaled-down version, emphasizing the need for a lower-cost, staged project with just one tunnel. But with major financial support from Southern California on the table, water district staff warned that the project is likely to move forward, with or without the support of Santa Clara Valley Water.

The question was simply a matter of whether residents in Santa Clara County wanted to benefit from a secure, upgraded water delivery system and have a say in the governance of the twin tunnels project, water district CEO Norma Camacho told board members at a May 2 meeting.

"To me, Metropolitan Water District's actions mean that the project will likely move forward whether we are on board or not," she said. "The question before you today is whether or not our district will choose to support the project, to help shape and govern its development."

Following the commitment by the Metropolitan Water District, board members Keegan, Estremera and Kremen penned a memorandum supporting WaterFix, noting that the Santa Clara Valley Water District needs to take an active role in the project and its governance now that the full project -- two tunnels and all -- was going to happen regardless of their vote. Participation would mean one of five votes on a newly formed Joint Powers Authority (JPA) overseeing the design and construction of the project.

"If we want to ensure that Santa Clara County will be provided with a sustainable and the most affordable supply of water as well as protect the interests of Northern California and the environment, we believe that the time to act is now," the memo states.

Estremera staunchly defended his decision to support the project at both the May 2 and the May 8 board meetings, saying that the district needs to support large-scale state projects alongside local water purification projects and conservation projects. He said if Santa Clara Valley opts not to participate, the twin tunnels project will move forward without any say from outside Southern California.

"It's a question of whether we participate or we don't participate, and obviously I'm a person who wants to participate," he said. "We stand in the shoes of the people we represent, and I'm not about to stand here and watch these guys do this project -- do whatever they're going to do in the delta, construct all these tunnels -- and do nothing about it and not participate."

Kremen, who represents North County cities including Mountain View and Palo Alto, said he still supported a scaled-down version of the project, but he acknowledged that option is no longer on the table. Although the total cost of the project is subject to uncertainty, he said the district's analysis of the options shows WaterFix gives Santa Clara County the biggest bang for the buck -- particularly compared to buying water on an emergency basis at a premium during the drought.

"I think at the end of the day, while I'd like it to be one tunnel, I think that this is what's before us and I think we're doing better than what we thought before," he said. "I'm going to support this project."

Although WaterFix received support from major players in the region, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) sent a letter to the board of directors on May 1 asking them to reject the project or delay the vote. The letter raised concerns that the project would likely face significant cost overruns that the water district could be on the hook for, and that it is estimated to increase water rates by an estimated $10.26 per month.

"In my view, WaterFix remains plagued by high costs and mismanagement that justified the board's prior rejection of this project, and it's unclear what has changed in the last six months to ensure that it now meets the criteria the board put forth last October," the letter states.

By voting to participate in the project, board members agreed to pitch in a total of 3.9 percent of the total project cost, estimated at about $650 million in capital investments. The project cost includes a built-in 36 percent contingency, according to Chief Operating Officer Nina Hawk, who assured board members that outside experts commissioned by the state verified the cost estimates were on the high side.

But Santos expressed frustration that the partnership meant parting ways with a tried-and-true strategy of adopting contracts with a maximum cost, and adjustments that must be approved by the board if projects go over-budget.

"Many projects that we do here in the district say 'not to exceed two or three million dollars,'" he said. "How come we're not doing that here? How come we don't say 'not to exceed $650 million,' and if it does, come back and have a meeting to sit down and figure out addendums and changes."

Board member LeZotte, who voted against the project, said she had grave concerns that environmental considerations during design and construction of the project would be ignored by the Metropolitan Water District, and she said the Santa Clara Valley Water District simply doesn't have enough leverage to make sure environmental safeguards remain in place under the JPA framework.