Sports bar ordered to remove outdoor patio

Following a string of noise complaints, Mountain View officials are clamping down on O'Malley's Sports Bar, ordering the pub to remove its outdoor patio.

The decision on Tuesday came as the result of a drawn-out feud between the industrial district bar and its nearby residential neighbors. For years, some of the surrounding residents had complained that the pub was causing a racket with its live entertainment and rowdy patrons.

For the most part, Mountain View officials agreed with those concerns. Since the bar opened in 2015, city officials in several departments have compiled a long list of code violations at the bar. Police officials counted eight times last year they had to respond to the bar to remind workers to keep their back door closed to dampen the noise. Fire inspectors say they had to revisit the bar 14 times to perform inspections due to repeat violations, such as the bar obstructing or blocking the rear door. Building and planning officials also piled on with more infractions.

Stephanie Williams, the city's acting zoning director, said her staff had been trying to get the bar into compliance, but the O'Malley's owners had essentially "disregarded" their efforts.

In addition, the bar had an unpaid tab -- about $4,500 in city fines resulting from false calls from their security alarms being triggered. O'Malley's also has about $3,000 in city fines for keeping its back door open, according to the owners.

In an interview, O'Malley's owner Flor O'Sullivan was clearly frustrated, saying it was basically one neighbor who was behind most of the noise complaints. He described the city's orders as "impossible" to deal with, saying it would result in more noise and further complaints.

"I've been out thousands of dollars through all this, and I've been fighting this for three years," O'Sullivan said. "Between giving the city money for their fines, they tell me to (take) down the patio, and then in the same sentence they say I need a permit to do that."

Last October, the city's zoning administrator ordered O'Malley's to take down the bar's outdoor patio, which she said was illegally modified without permits. The bar owners later decided to appeal this decision.

At the May 8 appeal hearing, an attorney representing O'Malley's warned the city had followed improper procedure and was violating his client's property rights. Under the city's rules, by just having customers walk in through the front door, the bar could be technically violating noise restrictions, he said.

"They have a right to do business and make an earning," attorney John Kevin Crowley said. "There's a lot of information that's been presented that is inaccurate, mistaken and adversarial to O'Malley's."

One point of contention was over the bar's live entertainment. To limit noise, the city restricts the bar to host live acts only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Police officials say the bar has clearly been flouting these rules, and they pointed to advertisements from last year promoting comedy shows every Tuesday night at the bar. O'Sullivan insisted that a free comedy act should not be considered entertainment.

"This is freedom of speech ... this is a local artist who performs free of charge," he said. "If a political campaigner came in and made a speech, would that be considered live entertainment?"

With minimal discussion, the City Council signaled they were going with the staff recommendation to scale back O'Malley's permit. The changes would force the bar to remove its outdoor patio, which should resolve most of the complaints, according to staff.

"I'm always cautious about zapping someone's business ... but I can't find any compelling reason not to adopt the resolution," said Councilman John McAlister. "There's enough here to awaken (O'Malley's) to follow the rules."

The council voted 6-0 to reject the appeal with Councilman Ken Rosenberg absent.