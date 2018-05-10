News

Uploaded: Thu, May 10, 2018, 11:13 am

Sports bar ordered to remove outdoor patio

City officials respond to series of noise complaints about O'Malley's

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Following a string of noise complaints, Mountain View officials are clamping down on O'Malley's Sports Bar, ordering the pub to remove its outdoor patio.

The decision on Tuesday came as the result of a drawn-out feud between the industrial district bar and its nearby residential neighbors. For years, some of the surrounding residents had complained that the pub was causing a racket with its live entertainment and rowdy patrons.

For the most part, Mountain View officials agreed with those concerns. Since the bar opened in 2015, city officials in several departments have compiled a long list of code violations at the bar. Police officials counted eight times last year they had to respond to the bar to remind workers to keep their back door closed to dampen the noise. Fire inspectors say they had to revisit the bar 14 times to perform inspections due to repeat violations, such as the bar obstructing or blocking the rear door. Building and planning officials also piled on with more infractions.

Stephanie Williams, the city's acting zoning director, said her staff had been trying to get the bar into compliance, but the O'Malley's owners had essentially "disregarded" their efforts.

In addition, the bar had an unpaid tab -- about $4,500 in city fines resulting from false calls from their security alarms being triggered. O'Malley's also has about $3,000 in city fines for keeping its back door open, according to the owners.

In an interview, O'Malley's owner Flor O'Sullivan was clearly frustrated, saying it was basically one neighbor who was behind most of the noise complaints. He described the city's orders as "impossible" to deal with, saying it would result in more noise and further complaints.

"I've been out thousands of dollars through all this, and I've been fighting this for three years," O'Sullivan said. "Between giving the city money for their fines, they tell me to (take) down the patio, and then in the same sentence they say I need a permit to do that."

Last October, the city's zoning administrator ordered O'Malley's to take down the bar's outdoor patio, which she said was illegally modified without permits. The bar owners later decided to appeal this decision.

At the May 8 appeal hearing, an attorney representing O'Malley's warned the city had followed improper procedure and was violating his client's property rights. Under the city's rules, by just having customers walk in through the front door, the bar could be technically violating noise restrictions, he said.

"They have a right to do business and make an earning," attorney John Kevin Crowley said. "There's a lot of information that's been presented that is inaccurate, mistaken and adversarial to O'Malley's."

One point of contention was over the bar's live entertainment. To limit noise, the city restricts the bar to host live acts only on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Police officials say the bar has clearly been flouting these rules, and they pointed to advertisements from last year promoting comedy shows every Tuesday night at the bar. O'Sullivan insisted that a free comedy act should not be considered entertainment.

"This is freedom of speech ... this is a local artist who performs free of charge," he said. "If a political campaigner came in and made a speech, would that be considered live entertainment?"

With minimal discussion, the City Council signaled they were going with the staff recommendation to scale back O'Malley's permit. The changes would force the bar to remove its outdoor patio, which should resolve most of the complaints, according to staff.

"I'm always cautious about zapping someone's business ... but I can't find any compelling reason not to adopt the resolution," said Councilman John McAlister. "There's enough here to awaken (O'Malley's) to follow the rules."

The council voted 6-0 to reject the appeal with Councilman Ken Rosenberg absent.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Hypocrite Fire Department
a resident of The Crossings
9 hours ago

Wow! The fire department enforces the fire code? And on private property? A group of neighbors requested the Mountain View Fire Marshall to enforce violations of the fire code due to people constantly storing bins in the fire lanes and all we got was, "sorry, private property". The fire code specifically states fire lanes cannot be obstructed in any matter.

The bottom line is that the city picks and chooses its battles based on politics and favors. The Fire Chief and Fire Marshall need to go!

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Its for the best
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

First off, umm, dude, we don't care about your personal beef with the city about some bins you've got.

As for this bar owner if he doesn't want to follow the rules, enforcement is overdue. You don't get to ignore fines from violations if you just don't like the laws. This is the whole point of zoning and permits and fire codes. You don't have
to agree with a law. The city has been too patient with this guy.

Also, a comedy act is not entertainment, because there's no charge? That's talk from a crazy man.

They should close this bar until he comes 100% into compliance with the rules. Enough.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Hypocrite Fire Department
a resident of The Crossings
8 hours ago

@Its for the best

Agreed. The Fire Marshall should enforce the fire code equally and not arbitrarily. One shouldn't be fined for violations unless all others are fined as well.

Otherwise I don't really care about the City's or a few irate neighbors' personal beef with the owners of the establishment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Mtn View = No Fun Zone
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Such a shame. Let them have their fun.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Alcohol Dispensary
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

I'm shocked to hear there are noise and patron issues at one of these alcohol dispensaries.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Entertainment
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

“ O'Sullivan insisted that a free comedy act should not be considered entertainment.”

Well, he did make that comedic statement to a free newspaper, and I was entertained by it, so...

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Stuck in Traffic Again
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

Mtn. View needs to be diligent about enforcing the fire code. We don't want a Ghost Ship catastrophe here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Blondie
a resident of Monta Loma
34 minutes ago

Boooooooo

Email Town Square Moderator      


