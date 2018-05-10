News

Guest opinion: Don't sign the Measure V Too Costly petition

 

Petition from "Measure V Too Costly" is deceptive. Fake news alert!

Paid signature gatherers are showing up around Mountain View asking people to sign a "rent control" petition. Don't be deceived! Don't sign!

The purpose of the petition from the deceptively named group "Measure V Too Costly" is not to improve the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (i.e. the CSFRA or Measure V); it's essentially to repeal it. Let this petition die the natural death it deserves. It can only get on the ballot if enough registered voters sign it.

"Measure V Too Costly" claims that the rent stabilization program is costing the city a great deal of money. That's fake news. Truthfully, the cost of Mountain View's rent stabilization program falls on the landlords. The fee this year was less than $13/unit, per month. That fee is designed to make the program self-sufficient. The city did front the program some funds to get started, but that money has all been returned.

The purpose of the petition is to repeal the CSFRA. It suspends the rent stabilization program if the apartment vacancy rate climbs above 3 percent. The vacancy rate is always above 3 percent!

All of the other new language in the proposed measure is window dressing, designed to appeal to voters who would like to see improvements without abandoning the entire program. Those changes won't matter because the vacancy rate is always above 3 percent.

Measure V is not too costly to taxpayers, because they don't foot the bill. Measure V is not too costly for the residents of rent-stabilized apartments. With rent hikes limited to a small increase each year, tenants who might be forced to leave Mountain View or live in vehicles on our streets are able to stay. Before Measure V took effect, many tenants faced rent increases of 10 percent or 20 percent each year.

Apartment owners might consider Measure V "too costly," but their mortgages are fixed and their property tax hikes are stabilized at 2 percent per year by Proposition 13. Measure V provides an opportunity for landlords to petition for rent increases above the inflation-based general annual increase.

Mountain View and surrounding communities are suffering a housing crisis of supply and affordability. This crisis impacts everyone. It's difficult to find people to work in our restaurants, mow our lawns, drive our buses, and even teach our children. Few of our adult children can afford to live in the community where they grew up. The entire fabric of our community is threatened.

The human cost of escalating rents is huge. Starting in September 2015, hundreds pleaded with the City Council to protect them from rent hikes that required them to leave our community. We heard from janitors, students, teachers, tech workers, scientists, retirees, and many more.

At the time, each of the three of us took different positions. While the council did pass modest protections, many residents didn't think we did enough. The proponents of rent stabilization circulated a petition for what became Measure V. In November 2016, it passed with 53 percent support, despite an expensive campaign against it.

Among our neighbors, our city leads in planning for more housing, and we are funding and requiring the construction of a steady stream of subsidized units where rent is based on income. This is how we're trying to solve the housing crisis, but even in the best of circumstances it will take many years. Until the crisis eases, the CSFRA makes it possible for many of the residents of our 15,000-plus apartments to stay in Mountain View.

The repeal of Measure V, as proposed by the deceptive petition, would be too costly, not only for tenants, but the entire community of Mountain View. Don't sign!

Pat Showalter and Ken Rosenberg are Mountain View council members and former mayors. Lenny Siegel is the current mayor. This represents their views and not necessarily the views of the entire City Council.

Posted by It's Only Fair
a resident of North Whisman
13 hours ago

You got to be kidding me!
Another article again about this!

You must think that the people of our city are really stupid and can not read the initiative them-self, or that they are just sheep and you have to tell them what to do. If it is as bad as you claim, then people will not sign it, simple

This almost daily attacks of repetitive story's shows how desperate you are in that you want no reforms to this unfair-bureaucratic-expensive Measure V.

People should read it themself's and then decide themself's.

I support it and signed it.

Follow the same rules that the Measure V people said 2 years ago, "we just want this on the ballot and let the people decide"

By gathering enough signatures now, we can have a debate about the merits of the initiative over the summer, then people can say yes or no at the ballot in November.

What we have now is nothing but a bunch of loud people who do not want a debate but to simply label it as "Fake"

Posted by @ Only Fair
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

This is just the duplicate copy of the original story that often appears on the Voice website. It is a longstanding website quirk that all regular readers know about.

DO NOT post more comments to this copy! They'll just make you look ignorant about how the website works. The management may well condense the two copies back together again anyway, they often do.

Posted by It's Only Fair
a resident of North Whisman
13 hours ago

No, let me make this simple for you to understand.

The Voice and it's employees are advocates of Measure V. They did everything to promote it 2 years ago, including hit piece stories against landlords. Voice employees past and present worked for the Measure V campaign without disclosing that fact to readers, only when other local papers disclosed that fact did they acknowledge that. The Voice advertised where people could go and sign Measure V initiative, etc.

Just look at the stark difference how the Measure V people where treated as compared to this reform initiative that is now circulating.

By you calling me "ignorant" for the fact that I am pointing that bias out shows that you have an agenda and this is not "normal duplicate posting".

Posted by @ Only Fair
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

I guess you must truly be new to the website then. This happens with many articles, it is a painfully familiar limitation of the software. (It isn't All About You.)

(I have no "agenda," I support the new initiative, I know from experience rent control's horrible side effects FOR RENTERS, and I have supported you in other threads here. Kindly wise up, I was trying to save you from an embarassing gaffe and it seems I failed!)

Posted by It's Only Fair
a resident of North Whisman
12 hours ago

I have been here for many years.

Posted by @Only Fair
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

Again your defensive reply quite missed my point. All *attentive* regular readers of this Town Square forum are accustomed to seeing duplicated copies of stories, when the story is first released here in advance of the print edition. A second copy is generated automatically (involuntarily) after the physical papers are printed. The Voice employees periodically explain and apologize, but the pattern is obvious anyway if you read many stories and pay attention. As you can check, text content of both online versions is identical, only the URL paths to the full stories differ, and they show different dates, a few days apart.

It is a standard quirk of this website. To be unaware of it (and rush to add comments to the duplicated online copy) gives an impression of either inexperience or inattention. (To go even further than that, and label the duplicated online copy "another article," as if posted deliberately, is seriously self-discrediting.) I'm disappointed, because I appreciated your thoughtful comments in the previous copy of the story and your (persistent) comments in this one do you disservice.

Posted by It's Only Fair
a resident of North Whisman
11 hours ago

There are 3 "duplicate stories" about Do not sign measure V in the past 7 days.

How many other, non measure V, "duplicate" stories do you see in the past 7 days?

Posted by Mark
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

In this first article, it included council woman Showalter as it's guest opinion, but now her name is exluded in this second post.

Did she finally read the intiative and now agrees with it?

Or did the Voice make an assumption to push her in that direction?

Posted by @Mark
a resident of Blossom Valley
10 hours ago

Her name is literally right there you illiterate buffoon.

Posted by Mark
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago

I stand corrected,her name is there.

I can see which side you support, the untolerant, uncivil side which calls other people names to shut down debate.

Posted by @Mark
a resident of Blossom Valley
10 hours ago

What debate am I shutting down? The ongoing question as to whether someone's name is in the text or not? That's a fact, not a debate. If you weren't so concerned with political points-scoring, you'd have actually read the article before jumping into conspiracy theories.

Posted by Mark
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago

I am someone who acknowledges when I make a mistake.

You raised a separate issue from my posts.

Do you stand by your name calling? And is name calling justified?

Posted by mvresident2003
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago
mvresident2003 is a registered user.

Glad they post d this again as I missed it the first time. So glad this petition is circulating, definitely will sign and hope to help gather signatures! Let’s get this rent control fiasco put to bed!

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to It's Only Fair you said:

“I signed the initiative!!

I do not agree with the OP or the person who first posted, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Of course you did, you’re a landlord in Mountain View, I know who you are because I have observed your behavior at the City Council and the RHC. It is in your monetary interest to gut the CSFRA

In response to Mark you said:

“I would suggest people should read the proposed changes themselves and not let these loud people tell them what to do. It is ridiculously funny to listen to people Calling something that they do not agree with, all these name's, like "Fraud".”

We are not loud, but we will call misinformation and deception for what it is. Just look at the false information used on the Measure V Too Costly Website Videos:

Mike Kasperzak criticizes Measure V for not addressing homeless in Mountain View, it was not voted on to provide homes to the homeless. It was a rent stabilization policy, and it is working great. What are you doing Mr. Kasperzak for the homeless?

Margareta Abe-Koga makes numerous errors and false claims regarding the City General Fund. Claiming that the RHC budget is funded by the City Taxpayers, IT IS NOT. It is funded by fees paid by the landlords. So why should the electorate take her word?

Bryan Danforth makes the argument that the CSFRA caused problems between tenants and their landlords. Those problems existed for as much as two years before the voters took control of the situation because the City did nothing to create any improvements. This video simply doesn’t make sense.

Shari’s video simply is completely false because no homeowner that dollars are used in the CSFRA, even the loaned money paid to start it has been returned. Any cost of litigation will come from the CSFRA fund, which is funded only by Landlord fees. So this video simply is not true.

Dr. Ken Rosen simply makes conclusions where there is no economics research performed that has proven it is performed without a conflict of interest. The recent updated Conflict of Interest disclosure requirements found here (Web Link), are being ignored by these “researchers” because disclosure would invalidate their findings as a whole.

John Inks makes the claim that CSFRA is removing money from the city. What proof does he have of this? His major criticism is that the City Council has no control over it. That was done because the City Council refused to get involved to establish a resolution to the problem. They have no right to control any solution proposed by the voters.

Heather Sirk makes a false statement, CSFRA does not control the tenants screening process. It is not impossible to remove a “Problem Tenant”. Of course what is the “definition” of a problem tenant in her eyes is the most important question.

Todd Rothbard makes the argument that CSFRA will not allow landlords to remove dangerous, or offensive tenants. There is nothing in the CSFRA that does this. The fact is this video is designed to inspire fear and anger by those viewing it that is all.

Jim Claus complains that he cannot maintain or improve his property under CSFRA. That is simply untrue, except if you as a property owner depend on your tenants to make up for poor management skills. There has been ample studies that prove that rent control improves property management efficiency and as a result provides adequate returns on investments.

It would appear that these videos are simply making any argument possible to punish the citizens of Mountain View for taking the appropriate measures to correct for a serious crisis. That’s all it is.

NO ONE should support this initiative based on the above

You also said:

“To all of you against this, why do you not follow the same rules that you where saying 2 year's ago, like, "we just want to get, measure V, onto the ballot so people can vote on it"

Let people read it, then let them decide what they want to do.”

We do not say you cannot read it. Just that it is not truthful, full of ways to kill existing rights to the citizens of Mountain View. You cannot trust for profit individuals regarding political initiatives because they are always designed to benefit them financially. This is the “Ultimate Truth”

Posted by @It's Only Fair
a resident of Sylvan Park
7 hours ago
@It's Only Fair is a registered user.

karma.

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
MyOpinion is a registered user.

And now back to the topic of rent control...interesting piece Web Link

Posted by Yimby #2
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Please sign the petition to place the amendment to Measure V on the ballot

Measure V should be amended because it is poor quality legislation with
un-intended consequences

1. Did voters intend the following:
a) A 200 unit apartment complex filed 156 page document to raise their
rent because they have been under-pricing the market
b) Create a $2.6 Million bureaucracy to over-see this program
c) 2017 the rent increases were limited to 3.4% (CPI). But excluded
increases in water/garbage and the $155/unit fee. Real rent increase
is about 1% behind the Consumer Price Index or about 2.4%. Is this any
way to run a railroad?

I don't think the pro-rent control folks intended any of these consequences. They
just didn't know any better.

But let's step back and think about this. Measure V takes money out of housing
provider pockets and puts it in the pockets of lawyers, retired judges,
administrators, and a new database system. What would landlords do with that money?
Of course, a portion is profit, other portions are daily operating expense like fixing the plumbing, leaf blowing, and 10% of their income should be set aside to pay for big ticket items when they come due - such as roofs, paint jobs, driveway, replace toilets, windows, floors, faucets, showers. The profit margins of the little landlord which provide a lot of the pre-1995 housing are not that big. According to Forbes Magazine, the net profit margin is about 8%. It does not seem to be a good use of funds to take it out of housing providers pockets and put it in the pockets of a bureaucracy.

Imagine the time and cost to do a 156 page document to apply for a rent increase,
because you have been pricing under market. Is that a good use of funds?

And how does it makes sense for the real rent increase to lag the CPI by about a full 1%. They do this by ignoring expense items such as water, garbage, and Measure V fees. Government can get away with ignoring expense line items which would show up in a private sector income statement. But housing providers can't get away with that. We pay out bills.

Please sign the petition to place the amendment to Measure V on the ballot

Measure V should be amended because it is poor quality legislation with
un-intended consequences

Measure V should be amended because the authors did not understand the consequences of their actions.

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

@YIMBY2

As long as Prop 13 is in place to make sure grandma isn't priced out of her house, we need rent control to make sure she isn't priced out of her apartment.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

I am having some fun. How?

I overheard John Inks at the last City Council; meeting discuss the fact that the current signatures count is only at about 1500 signatures.

THe deadline for the new initiative is rapidly approaching. I cannot seem to find the deadline written anywhere. But from what I understand the rule is 131 days before the next general election. If the next general election is November 6, 2018.

Online it means that May 30, 2018 is the deadline for the signatures I think.

THe initiative needs:

Representatives of Measure V Too Costly filed The Mountain View Homeowner, Renter and Taxpayer Protection Initiative Friday, an effort to modify Measure V provisions they claim are overly restrictive and merely serve to subsidize housing for the wealthy at the expense of those in need. Within 15 days, the city attorney will draft a summary of the proposal, and proponents must collect at least 5,500 signatures – 15 percent of registered Mountain View voters – to earn the initiative a spot on the November ballot. It would require a majority vote to pass.

Thus there appears to be a need of an additional 4000 signatures in less than 20 days, there will need to be 200 signatures collected per day.

I will keep an eye on this, especially since in Pacifica there was a criminal prosecution due to illegal signature collection seen here (Web Link)

To me the only way to achieve the goal is some kind of illegal activity.

Posted by NoAlternativeFacts
a resident of Shoreline West
4 hours ago

To The Business Man:

Thank you for noting the claims contained in the clips used by sponsors of the Measure V Too Costly campaign.

I know and have respected several of the people shown in these videos. I am appalled to hear them blatantly lie about the content and implementation of Measure V, lied which you, Business Man, have spelled out above.

Mountain View is a community of highly educated people. These current and former City Council members and others should be embarrassed to lie to us, to present "alternative facts."

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
56 minutes ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

I have the following observations:

The first is that it is very unfortunate that we live in the era of George Orwell’s 1984. The information age has become a battlefield where the truth is the ultimate victim. You only hear the yelling regarding the idea of “fake” news and “spin”. We now live in an age that has used the information age to destroy the integrity of our language and information. Just look at the fact that all we see now is people trying to force their beliefs down your throat.

I hope that I have not become the same as the above. I have been trying not to become like that. I have expressed my opinion only in the dream to be informative. I want all to know that I do not require anyone to agree with me.

Another observation is since “Citizen’s United” the “for-profit” business of government has taken control. Even if a person loses an election, they actually win regarding wealth and power behind the scenes. A perfect example can be proposed regarding John Inks, Mike Kasperzak, and Margaret Abe-Koga.

If the Initiative authored by John Inks does not get the required signatures, I hope that the City Council will refuse to sell out and provide a back-door to the election regarding the initiative. At least we know that at least 3 city council members at least imply they will not cooperate. We know that Margaret Abe Koga will help John Inks. We then are left with Chris Clark, Lisa Matichek, and John McAllister.

As far as Lisa Matichek is concerned, she will assist John Inks because it is clear she has a “personal” or “financial” interest to assist him. She had in fact pushed for RHC Members she knew would take any opportunity to assist the private interest of the private landlords, investors and developers in Mountain View.

As far as Chris Clark at least seems to be what I can call independent as a history. You look at his background and it does not imply any bias regarding this situation. I hold hope that this will be good for the City of Mountain View. As far as John McAllister, he seems to also fall in the same category as Chris Clark.

So my observation is that we will have 2 Strong John Inks Initiative Supporters, 3 clear Oppositions of the Initiative, and the 2 members that have made it clear that they have not expressed any opinion publically. So it is very clear that Chris Clark and John McAllister are the ones that the Citizens of Mountain View must persuade to oppose any Initiative on the ballot.

