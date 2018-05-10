Celebrating the women in blue

Mirroring efforts to promote women in Silicon Valley's thriving science and technology fields, Mountain View Police Department's most influential female staffers are teaming up to show girls and women that they, too, can succeed in a career traditionally dominated by men.

The department's upcoming event, dubbed Women's Day, aims to put a public face to the dozens of female staff members at the police department -- some of whom have served the city for decades -- and give girls a role model they can look up to.

Women make up less than 11 percent of the Mountain View Police Department's sworn personnel, instead comprising the bulk of the less public-facing but still essential roles.

National statistics shows that the trend isn't unique to Mountain View, with 2014 data showing that women make up only 11.9 percent of the 627,949 sworn officers in the United States, but make up 60 percent of the non-sworn, civilian jobs in law enforcement.

The unfortunate reality is that, historically, there haven't been a lot of female role models in law enforcement, said Captain Jessica Nowaski, now 23 years into her career. She said inspiring young women and girls means they need to be able to put a female face to the positive aspects of police activity, which is what the event and the department's hashtag, #SeeStrongBeStrong, is intended to convey.

"I want my daughter to be able to see these amazing women that I work with and feel empowered by them," Nowaski said.

Officers who regularly interact with the public throughout the city are overwhelmingly male, leaving it up to people like Rodshetta Smith, school resource officer for the Mountain View Police Department, to break down those stereotypes. Just interacting with kids on campus every day, she said, can be an eye-opening experience for teens and young children, running contrary to the way society has promoted certain genders in careers.

"Sometimes I get boys who say 'I didn't know a woman can be a police officer,'" Smith said.

The idea for the event was originally proposed by Police Chief Max Bosel, Nowaski said, but he quickly backed away and let the women of the department spearhead the effort. Women in the Mountain View Fire Department will also have a presence at the event, in uniform, to promote careers in public safety.

"It's not so much about showing off law enforcement -- that's not what the day is about. It's showing young people, young women, that you can chart the course for your career," she said.

More than a dozen staff members in the department have been planning the event for months, striking a balance between fun community activities and recruitment for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. The wide range of booths will include everything from nutrition and arts and crafts activities, like T-shirt design and making Mother's Day cards, to crime scene investigation and a table for the SWAT team and its gear.

Attendees interested in joining the police department will be able to break off for a formal recruitment presentation in the department's auditorium during the event.

The event is also doubling as a chance to clean up the department's image, showing Mountain View residents how the department's services go well beyond arrests, traffic stops and negative contact, said Amber Wilson, a records specialist with the department. Many of the women in the department serve a myriad of roles assisting the community, and are often the first faces people see when seeking permits, reporting a crime, dropping by for fingerprints or requesting records.

All aspects of the department will be represented, said Community Services Officer Jodie Pierce, who said the spotlight will be on women from just about every facet of public service.

"It's about reaching out to the next generation of women to let them know they can do anything they put their mind to," Pierce said. "Despite it being a male-dominated workforce, it's something they are definitely able to do."

The event will be hosted outside of the Mountain View Police Department headquarters at 1000 Villa St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12.