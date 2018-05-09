Overnight closure scheduled on U.S. Highway 101

To allow construction work on a pedestrian and bicycle bridge across U.S. Highway 101 at Clarke Avenue in East Palo Alto, Caltrans will close a section of southbound lanes starting Wednesday night and ending in the early hours of Thursday.

The work will block traffic on southbound Highway 101 between University Avenue and Embarcadero Road in East Palo Alto and Palo Alto. Lane closures are scheduled to begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. with a full closure of southbound lanes around midnight. Crews are expected to start reopening lanes around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The $8.6 million bridge is a project by the city of East Palo Alto. It is intended to connect the residents of East Palo Alto west of U.S. Highway 101 to the rest of the city, according to Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss.

Drivers will be directed to exit Highway 101 at University Avenue, travel south on East Bayshore Road and re-enter the freeway at Embarcadero Road.

The bridge is expected to be completed in June 2019.