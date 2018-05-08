News

Uploaded: Tue, May 8, 2018, 2:54 pm

New rental bike services launch in MV

Up to 800 'smart bikes' available around the city

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Starting Tuesday, hundreds of new "smart bikes" are being rolled out in Mountain View for anyone to rent out.

The new Mountain View bike services that started May 8 are being spearheaded by two private bicycle-sharing companies, San Mateo-based LimeBike and ofo, headquartered in Beijing. Last October, the City Council granted permission for both companies to distribute up to 400 bikes throughout the city.

For LimeBike, bicycles can be unlocked for $1 for a half hour, with a 15-cent surcharge for each additional minute. LimeBike is distributing electric bicycles along with regular bikes, throughout the city.

Ofo charges $1 per hour, and right now the company appears to offer only regular bikes.

The new program is part of a city pilot to bring back an improved version of the abandoned Bike Share program, which suffered from poor ridership and costly maintenance. That system attracted few customers because riders had to dock their bikes at a limited number of stations scattered throughout the city, and ended in late 2016.

The new services offered by ofo and Limebike don't require docking stations, and the bikes can be left pretty much anywhere. The bikes are equipped with GPS-tracking devices, allowing riders to locate unused bikes.

City officials are urging anyone who rents out the new bicycles to park them so they don't obstruct the sidewalks for pedestrians. This has recently become a major problem in other Bay Area cities with electric scooter rentals. Rental bikes left on the sidewalk must be placed in the "furniture zone," the area closest to the curb where fire hydrants, trees and utility poles are normally placed. Certain areas near Castro Street and San Antonio Road also have designated parking areas which should be identifiable through the smartphone apps.

The city's new bike-share pilot is expected to last for one year.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Can I use these bikes to ride to Palo Alto or Los Altos or Sunnyvale? A bike share program that only works within the city boundaries is kind of dumb. What if a user doesn't know where the city boundaries are? There is no line painted on the ground.

2 people like this
Posted by @resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Yes, these might be a little advanced for everyone. Definitely not for all.

Posted by A Great First Step
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
A Great First Step is a registered user.

This is a great opportunity for Mountain View. Having quick, easy access to a nearby bike, and being able to ride it to whatever destination you want (and back!) is HUGE. Not having to own (and maintain!) your own bike, but being able to grab a quick, convenient ride is a huge advantage for the community.

I do hope people try it out and take advantage of it. Maybe it will lead the city to make the streets safer for cyclists, and encourage even more healthy convenience locally. We have beautiful weather and nearby places; let's take advantage of it to get a little extra physical activity, live a bit longer, and help the environment to boot.

