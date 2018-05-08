News

Uploaded: Tue, May 8, 2018, 9:51 am

As recall vote nears, judge defends his record

Aaron Persky speaks out about judicial independence, sentencing first-time offenders

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

It was almost three years ago that Judge Aaron Persky handed down his highest-profile sentence in a windowless Palo Alto courtroom.

The six months in jail that he gave to former Stanford University student Brock Turner, who had been convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious and intoxicated young woman on campus the year prior, set off a firestorm of public outrage so strong that he is now facing a recall election on June 5. His opponents argue he has demonstrated pattern of bias against women in sexual and physical violence cases. His supporters say Persky followed the letter of the law in those cases and contend that the recall, if successful, will do irreparable damage to judicial independence.

As a sitting judge, Persky is barred from publicly commenting on open cases he presided over or on the recall itself. After launching his official retain campaign in 2016, he released a short statement but has otherwise declined to speak publicly. (Behind the scenes, Persky has tried through legal means to block the recall; his third attempt was denied by the California Supreme Court last week.)

But now, with less than a month left until election day, he is venturing back into the public eye to make a final plea to voters. He is granting media interviews for the first time and holding a 30-minute press conference in Palo Alto today, May 8.

In an interview with the Voice's sister paper, the Palo Alto Weekly, on Friday, Persky argued that the recall will set a dangerous precedent for judges, who pledge to make decisions independent of public opinion.

"I trust that my colleagues on the bench will keep their promise, their oath," he said. "But ... will Jane Q Public, looking at what's happened to Judge Persky, think, 'OK, (in) the next tough sexual-assault sentencing, is this judge going to be able to step into that case and completely tune out what's going on around her?'

"We're required under the code of judicial ethics to promote public confidence in the judiciary," he continued. "I think the recall will shake that confidence and that's why I'm against it."

Persky said that while he doesn't dispute the right to recall a judge -- a relatively rare provision in existence in just nine states -- he believes recalls based on the decisions a judge has rendered are inappropriate.

"Substantively I think that recalls are appropriate where judges are either incompetent or commit misconduct, but when recalls are based on judges' decision making, I think that is a step too far," Persky said. "It really runs the risk of putting judges out there in the political arena and making them subject to that type of political pressure."

Persky pointed to a 2015 study of social science research by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law that found that proximity to re-election made judges more likely to impose harsher and longer sentences.

Persky supports eliminating the judicial recall provision in California, arguing that there are already well-established systems to hold judges accountable for misconduct: the appellate process and the state's Commission on Judicial Independence, an independent body charged with investigating complaints against judges and disciplining them.

In response to thousands of complaints and a petition with close to one million signatures, the commission investigated Persky but ruled that the judge did not abuse his authority nor exhibit bias in the Turner sentencing or in five other cases that the recall campaign asserts show a "pattern" of bias. (In its ruling, the commission pointed to other judges who have been disciplined for misconduct as being in "stark contrast" to Persky, including a judge who referred to a rape victim as a "horse's ass.") The recall campaign contends the commission's ruling was based in part on factual inaccuracies.

Persky also criticized the process by which recalls are put on the ballot, saying it is too easy for a well-funded campaign to gather the needed signatures to qualify the measure by paying signature gatherers. The recall campaign gathered close to 100,000 signatures, far beyond the 58,634 valid signatures required. The campaign spent about $350,000 to $400,000 on the signature-gathering effort, according to chair Michele Dauber.

"To get 90,000-plus signatures on a volunteer-only campaign is a truly Herculean task," Persky said. "To raise enough money to get a signature gathering company to round up the itinerant signature gatherers to come to Santa Clara County is not as Herculean."

The recall campaign has raised $1.2 million, according to Dauber.

Persky's campaign has raised about $271,000 since January 2017, according to his campaign finance reports, plus more than $350,000 in legal services from San Jose law firm McManis Faulkner. The separate "No Recall" campaign, recently formed by a group of Perksy's local supporters, raised about $137,400 in the first four months of 2018, plus close to $100,000 to date this year from a single individual for consulting, advertising and other services, according to finance reports.

Perksy's career on the bench

Persky, a graduate of Stanford University and Berkeley Law, was a criminal prosecutor in the the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office before he became a judge in 2003. His time on the bench has been varied, from overseeing general misdemeanors and drug court to family court and civil trials. From 2003 until 2008, he worked as a criminal judge before moving to a three-year assignment in family court. In 2011 he moved to civil trials and then probate court.

He arrived in Palo Alto in January 2015 to hear criminal cases, the same month that Turner was arrested for sexual assault. After an onslaught of criticism for his decision in that case, including jurors reportedly refusing to serve on a separate trial in his courtroom, Persky requested to be reassigned to civil cases in August 2016.

Persky estimated that he presided over at least 1,000 cases during his time in Palo Alto, with about 30 cases on different calendars for drug or sexual offenses, for example, rotating every few weeks.

Persky is now working from home as a night judge, a position he volunteered for due to the climate around the recall campaign. Five days a week, he is on call from 5 p.m. on Sunday until the next morning at 8 a.m., signing off on search warrants, emergency protective orders in domestic violence cases and other late-night requests.

Persky's sentencing philosophy

Persky described his sentencing philosophy for first-time offenders, like Turner, as bending toward rehabilitation, within the rule of law.

"Having been a DA and then having been a judge for a while and seen a number of criminal cases, you get to the point where you think, 'OK, how do we stop this person from coming back?' because you see violations of probation and you just see people coming back over and over and over again," Persky said.

The campaign to unseat the judge has laid bare a vexing question on the distinction between public opinion and community values and whether judges should be responsive to the latter. Persky argues there is no difference.

He pointed to Judge Loren McMaster, a Sacramento judge who faced a recall effort in 2004 for upholding two laws that allowed domestic partners the same rights under marriage as a man and a woman. "Community values" at the time, Persky said, "were 61 percent against same-sex marriage," referring to the passage of a proposition banning same-sex marriages.

"If you intuitively are attracted to the position that the judges in our county should reflect the community values of our county -- said in a general way like that, that sounds like a reasonable proposition," he said. "But then you put yourself in the position of a judge who has to divine the community values and is also subject to the canons of judicial ethics, which say public opinion can play no part in your consideration."

While community values influence legislation at the highest levels -- when the Supreme Court, for example, gave same-sex couples the right to marry in 2015 -- Persky said they have no place in the local trial courts of Santa Clara County.

"That corrupts the rule of law, to require a judge to take the temperature of the community," he said.

Persky's supporters have argued that in several of the sentences cited by the recall campaign, he properly applied the law and followed the recommendations of the Santa Clara County Probation Department.

In fact, Persky told the Weekly, the leeway that a judge has in sentencing is not large. The vast majority of cases in the criminal justice system are resolved through plea bargains between the prosecution and defense as they negotiate a plea to a lesser or fewer charges. Judges are "supposed to respect that bargaining process," Persky said, and it's rare for a judge to object to a plea deal on his or her own accord. He recalled three times he knew of that happening during his years as a deputy district attorney and judge in Santa Clara County.

In other cases, when a defendant asks for an open plea, without any promises as to the sentencing he or she will receive, the judge relies on limited information sources to render a decision, Persky said. Without a police report, which under state penal code section 1204.5 judges cannot read without permission from the defendant, or evidence from a trial, Persky said judges lean most heavily on the "presumably neutral" probation department, whose full reports for sex crimes typically include interviews with the defendant and victim, the results of a risk assessment of the perpetrator and a description of the case drawn from the police report.

In these cases, judges "rely on what's told to us in the pre-plea phase by the attorneys and in the post-plea phase by the attorneys and the probation department," Persky said. Judges may "tweak" the probation department's sentencing recommendation if something "seems amiss" but otherwise, "in the vast majority of the cases I and other judges follow those sentencing recommendations."

Judges have the most sentencing discretion in jury trials, he said, when they have heard the full scope of the evidence.

"That's really the true measure of the judge's discretion: post-jury trial," Persky said.

If voters approve the recall, Persky will be replaced by one of two candidates who are also on the June 5 ballot: Santa Clara County Assistant District Attorney Cindy Hendrickson or civil attorney Angela Storey.

Sponsored
13 great ideas for Mother's Day
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

Comments

31 people like this
Posted by Carol
a resident of Waverly Park
13 hours ago

I am glad that the media is starting to give a more balanced perspective on this misguided recall effort. The recall campaign has painted a caricature of Judge Persky that is almost cartoon-like and not at all compatible with his record on the bench over the last 14 years. He has near-universal support throughout the legal community. His detractors, on the other hand, have garnered support from a number of political opportunists hoping to capitalize on the #MeToo movement. Recall supporters say that his is an elected position, but politics really needs to stay out of the courtroom.

Email Town Square Moderator      


30 people like this
Posted by zirbawtnv
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

Well said, Carol. The recall campaign against Perksy is absurd, but it is difficult for rational people to comment on the campaign, given our toxic political culture. Putting your name out there attached to any kind of opposition to the recall campaign will make you a target for the Internet rage-mob, who will immediately claim that you are condoning sexual violence if you don't think Persky should be recalled.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by No recall
a resident of Bailey Park
10 hours ago

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by listen Carol and zirbawtnv
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

he let a rapist walk free! and you call that what, a stellar record? the question is: what happened so he would come up with such extremely lenient veredict? if anything, recalling this idiot, will show the community is not willing to put up anymore with this type of behavior, always letting the rich walk away free. and even with rape!

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by PerskyOK
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

Persky jailed the guy, ruined his career, ruined his education. The kid got thrown out of Stanford University. The kid got kicked out of California. Persky followed his advisers. Keep Persky. DON'T recall him.

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by I'm Voting NO on Recall
a resident of North Whisman
8 hours ago
I'm Voting NO on Recall is a registered user.

It's worth the time to read the full Probation Report before voting. In addition to the Probation Officer's assessment, it also includes a summary of the police report.
Web Link

There are a few things that I found very surprising/interesting, as they conflict with what I had originally heard in social media.

1) Brock Turner was found NOT GUILTY of the 2 rape charges. This is not a rape case, it's a sexual assault case with intent to rape. The 3 out of 5 charges that he was found guilty of are listed in the report. Without going into the details in this comment, the penetration that he is guilty of is different from what I had originally thought. This is not to minimize the gravity of sexual assault because this is also serious...I'm just trying to weigh the actual crime against the punishment.

2) While Brock Turner claims that the victim consented, the victim does not explicitly say that she did not consent.
Rather, she does not remember being alone with him, inferring that she does not remember consenting or not consenting at the time. Again, this does not give Brock Turner or any man free reign on another's body and he should be punished, as he was. I bring this up because it does not seem to be the typical "no means no" case that we are used to.

3) The victim is quoted as saying, "I don't want him to feel like his life is over and I don't want him to rot away in jail; he doesn't need to be behind bars" and the officer offers more color to this effect in her assessment as well. This makes me wonder if the recall is based on the wishes of Emily Doe, or if it is actually based on a misguided effort by Michelle Dauber to recall Persky for other reasons. Even if the reason is a noble one (e.g. to raise awareness of rape & sexual assault), I don't agree with using this particular case as the poster child.

I'm voting NO on the recall not only because I believe in judicial independence, but also because I believe the punishment fits the official crime.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by mstofoles
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
mstofoles is a registered user.

I'm going to vote to recall Persky. I am a rational person and not part of an Internet rage mob and have no intention of "targeting" anyone. But I think the rape culture in this country needs to change and sending a strong message to a judge (who feels that a hand-slap is a good enough punishment for a rapist) is a positive thing. What has become apparent through the Me Too movement is that there are multitudes of men who don't value women as human beings - they think they can do whatever they want with them, that it's no big deal (I believe Turner's dad referred to it as "20 minutes of action") and have been getting away with it for eons. We need to help all these guys understand that the behavior is completely unacceptable, that it impacts their victims in a huge way, and is in fact, criminal. I believe that Persky's lenient sentence indicated that he's one of those people that felt that the assault on that woman wasn't a particularly big deal and that the perp shouldn't be treated too harshly. How can we expect men to change their attitudes if they're being told by the legal system that their behavior is "not that bad"?

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Randy Guelph
a resident of Cuernavaca
8 hours ago
Randy Guelph is a registered user.

To the previous poster, why not read the victim's statement at trial? It's right here: Web Link

I'll post some excerpts:
"Instead, I was told he hired a powerful attorney, expert witnesses, private investigators who were going to try and find details about my personal life to use against me, find loopholes in my story to invalidate me and my sister, in order to show that this sexual assault was in fact a misunderstanding. That he was going to go to any length to convince the world he had simply been confused.

I was not only told that I was assaulted, I was told that because I couldn’t remember, I technically could not prove it was unwanted. And that distorted me, damaged me, almost broke me. It is the saddest type of confusion to be told I was assaulted and nearly raped, blatantly out in the open, but we don’t know if it counts as assault yet. I had to fight for an entire year to make it clear that there was something wrong with this situation."

"So one year later, as predicted, a new dialogue emerged. Brock had a strange new story, almost sounded like a poorly written young adult novel with kissing and dancing and hand holding and lovingly tumbling onto the ground, and most importantly in this new story, there was suddenly consent. One year after the incident, he remembered, oh yeah, by the way she actually said yes, to everything, so."

"On top of all this, he claimed that I orgasmed after one minute of digital penetration. The nurse said there had been abrasions, lacerations, and dirt in my genitalia. Was that before or after I came?"

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by ResidentSince1982
a resident of another community
7 hours ago
ResidentSince1982 is a registered user.

I'm voting against recall. None of the arguments from people arguing for the recall make sense to me. I don't believe in voting symbolically just to send a message. That's how Trump got elected. Trump's comments and attitude toward women seem worse than that kid does. The kid was drunk, and the whole party was a big bacchanal celebration. I don't think the judge had anything to do with that. Persky's comments in the article are something I highly support. If I could recall Dauber I would though, because she continually misleads the public on the recall issues.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by ResidentSince1982
a resident of another community
7 hours ago
ResidentSince1982 is a registered user.

Another thing I notice is that a lot of the case against Turner came from his own statements at the scene. Those who claim he lied overlook that he incriminated himself! And yet they blame the judge for the way the case turned out.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by mstofoles
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago
mstofoles is a registered user.

@I'm Voting NO on Recall -
1) Did you read the victim's statement? She felt COMPLETELY violated. Why are you mincing about whether she was penetrated by his fingers or his penis? She was unconscious, he removed her clothing, fondled her body and penetrated her vagina. You just want to make sure the punishment fits the crime - as if this wasn't much of a crime if he "only" used his hands? This is EXACTLY the problem - a culture that sees this assault as "not such a big deal- 3 months in jail is enough punishment." And that is why these crimes are committed- because society blows them off as minor infractions. That's why Persky needs to be recalled- to send a message that assault is a VERY big deal.

2) She didn't actually say she didn't consent - Seriously? She was unconscious as evidenced by two eyewitnesses - how could she have consented?

3) "The victim is quoted as saying, "I don't want him to feel like his life is over... - Did you read the victim's entire statement? You've taken one line out of context. Her entire statement, describing the impact that his "20 minutes of action" had on her life is not only moving but informative as to victim impact.

A year ago a poignant statement was written by one of the jurists in the trial. I's worth reading as a reminder of what actually occurred in the courtroom.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Sponsored

Seven superb Silicon Valley podcasts NOT about tech
From discussions about outer space to stories about the human race, the best local audio to refresh your podcast game.

 
Top Blogs

Camper to replace LB Steak in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 18 comments | 4,608 views

Couples: 10 Happiness Skills that are not Taught
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,654 views

Farm Bill Café Begins!
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 1,345 views

I Do Not Drive or Bike But Want Better Mobility Options for Those Who and Those Who Don't
By Steve Levy | 5 comments | 1,188 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here