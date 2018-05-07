Kidnapping suspect arrested after coercing ride to Mountain View

A transient man was arrested at a Mountain View KFC early Saturday after he allegedly got into a man's car in San Jose and demanded that the driver take him wherever he wanted to go, according to a statement by Mountain View police.

Police say the incident began in San Jose, near 14th and Santa Clara streets, around 3 a.m. when the 21-year-old suspect reportedly opened the door of the victim's car and got inside. The man reportedly demanded that the driver take him "anywhere" he wanted to go, and threatened to harm him if he didn't comply, police said.

After traveling north to the KFC near the corner of El Camino Real and Castro Street in Mountain View, the suspect allegedly tried to rob the driver, who got out of the car and fled, police said. The suspect reportedly got into the driver's seat and began driving a way, but opted instead to get out of the vehicle and chase the victim across El Camino.

Officers arrived after police received two requests for help, and found both the suspect and the victim along El Camino, police said.

The suspect, who was detained without incident, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and vehicle theft charges. He is also accused of making criminal threats, driving on a suspended license and violating a protective order. He is being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail with a bail set at $166,000, and a court date set for May 9.