New principals selected for four schools

Mountain View Whisman School District officials have selected four new principals in a major leadership shuffle for the upcoming school year, drawing on educators both in-house staff and from the East Coast.

In March, school board members voted unanimously to "release" and reassign the principals at Graham Middle School and Theuerkauf, Mistral and Landels elementary schools following a closed-session performance review. District officials have been tight-lipped on the reasons for the major administrative changes, citing personnel issues that they cannot disclose to the public.



Swati Dagar Swati Dagar

Tabitha Miller Tabitha Miller

Michael Hermosillo, a director at the Alameda County Office of Education overseeing the county's juvenile court schools, has been selected to be the new principal at Graham. Swati Dagar, the principal of the tech- and engineering-centric Paradise Valley Engineering Academy in Morgan Hill, was selected to lead Theuerkauf. Tabitha Miller, a dual immersion teacher and administrator from North Carolina, was tapped to lead Mistral Elementary. All four principals begin their new roles effective July 1.

Galassi did not respond to requests for an interview, and Hermosillo was not available for an interview prior to the Voice's press deadline.

Swati Dagar

In December 2015, just days before the winter break, the Morgan Hill Unified school board voted to transform Paradise Valley Elementary School into an engineering and STEM-focused academy. And it was up to the school's principal, Swati Dagar, to lead the school community through the school's complete redesign.

Dagar, now leading the newly named Paradise Valley Engineering Academy, recalled how she and the community rallied together to revamp the school, focusing on technology, project-based learning and better positioning the school for the state's new science standards, which replace direct instruction with hands-on learning. STEM has turned into an attractive buzzword, she said, but her goal was to go above and beyond other schools and capture the spirit of Silicon Valley at Paradise Valley.

Classes at every grade level now revolve around a handful of major projects each year, students are encouraged to take an engineer's approach to problem-solving, and the school has since adopted after-school coding classes and robotics clubs, Dagar said.

"We redid the vision for the school to focus on engineering, project-based learning, inquiry-based learning and kids doing projects to learn," she said. "This is our second year, and so far it has been an incredibly successful redesign."

Dagar said she believes her experience transforming her current school into a STEM-centric campus -- a process she believes got students more engaged in school and rallied parents behind a common cause -- will help her add to and enhance the education programs at Theuerkauf Elementary.

Dagar said she comes from a family of educators and feels comfortable in her role as a teacher and educator, but she didn't jump into the career right away. She received her business degree in India before eventually deciding to switch professions, and taught in multiple California school districts including a rural district in Greenfield. She later taught at James McEntee Academy in San Jose, where she said the school followed a science and technology focus similar to that of Paradise Valley.

"I enjoy being the educator that I am, and I will always be a teacher at heart," she said.

Dagar said she is excited about her new role at Theuerkauf, and that she can't wait to start working with the school's community and students.

Tabitha Miller

During her 13-year career in education, Tabitha Miller said she has grown into a passionate advocate for bilingual education. Benefiting from an immersion program herself, and later teaching classes in Spanish and working at a dual-immersion school in North Carolina, Miller said dual-language programs are a powerful tool for creating bilingual, biliterate citizens in a globalized 21st century world.

She has certainly walked the walk. Four years ago she joined the Collinswood Language Academy in Charlotte where she worked as a kindergarten immersion teacher, taught science in Spanish in kindergarten through fifth grades, and sixth-grade science in English. The only grades she hasn't taught during her career, she said, are seventh and eighth grade.

"Knowing two languages stretches the brain and only enhances what we are able to do, understand and communicate," Miller said. "It is a rich experience that has cognitive and social benefits that are impossible to ignore."

Miller said she comes from a humble background, describing her upbringing in the small city of Danville, Virginia, where most of her family worked in a local cotton mill. After attending Virginia Tech, she said she studied Spanish linguistics as well as Spanish and Latin American literature at Florida State University with a goal of becoming a teacher. She eventually landed a teaching job in Charlotte.

Miller said she could have fallen through the cracks in her hometown, but support from educators, family and community members helped launch her into a successful career. That has shaped her outlook on education, and she said her goal is to go the "extra mile" to make sure kids from all backgrounds are afforded the same opportunities.

"My passion is in providing a rich, individualized educational experience for every child," she said. "To give every child the opportunities he or she needs to have a full, happy, successful life."

From the outset, she said the district and the Mistral community -- families and staff alike -- have been incredibly welcoming, and that she is excited to explore Mountain View and the "amazing" depth of culture in the area.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with the community in order to continue building upon Mistral's already strong dual-immersion program," she said.