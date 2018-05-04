News

Uploaded: Fri, May 4, 2018, 11:44 am

MVHS teacher sentenced for lewd texts to student

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A longtime Mountain View High School teacher was sentenced to three years probation Thursday after he sent inappropriate text messages to a female student, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Evan Smith, who taught math and was the junior class adviser last year, pleaded no contest in March to a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child under age 18. In addition to three years probation sentence, Smith must also register as a sex offender, surrender his teaching credential and resign from his job at the district.


Evan Smith
Smith was arrested on Nov. 7 after a female student reported that Smith had sent her inappropriate text messages, which began over the summer and persisted for several months. She reported the texts to school officials, who referred the information to the Mountain View Police Department. Officers arrested Smith the next day.

Smith was immediately put on administrative leave following the arrest. A joint press release at the time stated that law enforcement was able to take swift action because of the willingness by the victim to come forward and report the inappropriate exchange.

Sponsored
13 great ideas for Mother's Day
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Interesting
a resident of Bailey Park
13 hours ago

I am sure there is more to this story. Occurring over the summer and not reveled to Fall. Sounds like a student / teacher relationship that went wrong.

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by Stop it
a resident of another community
13 hours ago

Maybe the privacy of the teenage victim is more important than your interest in salacious details

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Tina
a resident of North Whisman
12 hours ago

There is no such thing as a consensual relationship between a student and a teacher, or between any child and an adult. It's always abuse.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Concerned
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

Yes, it sounds like it did go wrong. The teacher didn’t act responsibly, he too could have stoped the texting if it was not appropriate or reported it too school officials. Instead he crossed a line that shouldn’t happen in this type of relationship.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
11 hours ago
Maher is a registered user.

To "interesting" ... your speculative scenario which avoids any responsibility of a teacher preying on a student says more about what sort of person you are than it says about the teacher or esp about the student. What "went wrong" is the teacher pursued his student and not only that but the student is minor. We're talking statutory rape if he'd "had his way with her". As for you, I hope you don't have kids; I hope you are not a teacher. Stay away from young people, please.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Sponsored

13 great ideas for Moms
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

 
Top Blogs

Camper to replace LB Steak in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 3,470 views

Alcohol, Opioids, the Loss of a Son: One Couple's Journey Through Pain and Redemption
By Aldis Petriceks | 7 comments | 2,047 views

I Do Not Drive or Bike But Want Better Mobility Options for Those Who and Those Who Don't
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 915 views

Couples: 10 Happiness Skills that are not Taught
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 623 views

Farm Bill Café Begins!
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 511 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here