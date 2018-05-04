MVHS teacher sentenced for lewd texts to student

A longtime Mountain View High School teacher was sentenced to three years probation Thursday after he sent inappropriate text messages to a female student, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Evan Smith, who taught math and was the junior class adviser last year, pleaded no contest in March to a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child under age 18. In addition to three years probation sentence, Smith must also register as a sex offender, surrender his teaching credential and resign from his job at the district.



Smith was immediately put on administrative leave following the arrest. A joint press release at the time stated that law enforcement was able to take swift action because of the willingness by the victim to come forward and report the inappropriate exchange.