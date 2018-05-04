News

Uploaded: Fri, May 4, 2018, 12:50 pm

Mountain View man dies following crash into light pole

 

A man who succumbed to major injuries after crashing his vehicle into a light pole in Sunnyvale on Tuesday has been identified, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

John Moylan, 81, of Mountain View, was found suffering from major injuries after the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety patrol and fire personnel responded to the crash on Evelyn Avenue at 7:17 a.m. that morning, according to the public safety department.

Lifesaving medical efforts were initiated on the lone elderly driver but were not successful, the department said.

The cause of the collision has yet to be identified, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and is being conducted by Sunnyvale's Major Accident Investigation Team, public safety officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Lt. Tracy Hern at (408) 730-7109.

— Bay City News Service

