Google manager drops injury case against city

A Google employee is dropping a six-figure claim against the city of Mountain View for a knee injury he suffered at the Center for Performing Arts. The claimant, Steven Muller of Los Altos, said that his sole intention was to prod the city to provide better safety training at the event space.

"(My attorney) thought the best way to highlight the potential ramifications of this training issue was by submitting a claim form as per the City of Mountain View process," Muller wrote. "I would not accept a single dollar from the City of Mountain View in any event."

Muller was injured while carrying a chair down a flight of stairs at a December ballet performance of "The Nutcracker," according to his claim. His family of four had purchased box seats for the performance, but they found only three chairs when they arrived.

After unsuccessfully complaining to the ushers, Muller tried to bring a wooden chair down the stairs on his own. He ended up slipping on one of the stairs and twisting his knee, an injury that later required surgery, according to his claim.

Last month, Muller's attorney Matthew Haberkorn submitted a $135,000 injury claim to the city for damages mostly resulting from his inability to work. According to the claim, he needed to take 14 days of paid time off from his job, costing him a total of $53,500, which included his salary, bonus benefits and equity, according to the claim. The complaint also sought damages for his pain and suffering, and the added burden his injury placed on his wife.

Muller confirmed to the Voice that he agreed to have his attorney file the claim, but he said the damages were largely based on estimates of future potential losses. He disputed his characterization as a "Google executive" in a previous article, saying his job as head of business development at Google Play is a "relatively junior" position at the company.

When his attorney filed the claim, Muller said he wanted to pressure the city to provide better staff training. Now confident the city would make that a priority, he said he would immediately rescind his injury claim.