Uploaded: Fri, May 4, 2018, 3:06 pm

Google manager drops injury case against city

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A Google employee is dropping a six-figure claim against the city of Mountain View for a knee injury he suffered at the Center for Performing Arts. The claimant, Steven Muller of Los Altos, said that his sole intention was to prod the city to provide better safety training at the event space.

"(My attorney) thought the best way to highlight the potential ramifications of this training issue was by submitting a claim form as per the City of Mountain View process," Muller wrote. "I would not accept a single dollar from the City of Mountain View in any event."

Muller was injured while carrying a chair down a flight of stairs at a December ballet performance of "The Nutcracker," according to his claim. His family of four had purchased box seats for the performance, but they found only three chairs when they arrived.

After unsuccessfully complaining to the ushers, Muller tried to bring a wooden chair down the stairs on his own. He ended up slipping on one of the stairs and twisting his knee, an injury that later required surgery, according to his claim.

Last month, Muller's attorney Matthew Haberkorn submitted a $135,000 injury claim to the city for damages mostly resulting from his inability to work. According to the claim, he needed to take 14 days of paid time off from his job, costing him a total of $53,500, which included his salary, bonus benefits and equity, according to the claim. The complaint also sought damages for his pain and suffering, and the added burden his injury placed on his wife.

Muller confirmed to the Voice that he agreed to have his attorney file the claim, but he said the damages were largely based on estimates of future potential losses. He disputed his characterization as a "Google executive" in a previous article, saying his job as head of business development at Google Play is a "relatively junior" position at the company.

When his attorney filed the claim, Muller said he wanted to pressure the city to provide better staff training. Now confident the city would make that a priority, he said he would immediately rescind his injury claim.

Comments

Posted by Ashley L
a resident of Cuesta Park
11 hours ago

Googlers are actually really good people. Including Steven Muller. They seek to do the right thing. In this case the strategy was appropriate and well conceived.

Posted by The Squeeky Wheel
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

government bureaucrats often get the 'poor service response' tag that they have often deserved since the French coined that term, in this case, a squeak was needed, to get the oil applied

usually Mountain view public employees do not act in a manner unresponsive to community concerns

it is nice to see that City Manager, Dan Rich, is getting his division managers to act responsibly

Posted by $53,000 for 14 days
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

I think the guy can afford to drop his claim. The City wasn't liable anyway.

Posted by Bethany R.
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago

I have to wonder if there is a personal vendetta by the author against Google as I do not see any need for that information to be part of this article. I actually saw part of this incident happen. The family arrived to the box and a chair was missing. Dad calmly went up to ask and usher for help. He was gone quite a while, the show had started and it was quite dark. The fact that he fell while carrying a chair, in the dark, with no one to escort him with a flashlight should be of all of our concern. It was not handled correctly by the staff and that is clear. Also the man needed surgery to correct for this mistake. I think he did the right thing to bring awareness to the situation. Given what happened to him I believe it shows good character to ensure a corrective action is taken by the city and it's employees.

Posted by Roberta Vargas
a resident of Castro City
4 hours ago

This is a man of character and integrity. Everyone knows that attorneys estimate 3X the actual amount someone makes when they make a claim. This guy is a middle manager and isn't making anywhere near what the article claims. He probably makes below what's even required to live in the Bay area with a family of 5. Attorneys also make estimates based on future costs which can be double or triple of the actual incurred loss to date. Mountain View requires you file a claim form within the first 6 months after the injury so attorney provided an estimate based on likely future costs of followup surgery and potential time away. Most attorneys would have filed a claim for $500K stating 5X what this one did. This seems like a totally reasonable claim on the low end of the typical range. It's also interesting that when you do research you find there were several other claims against the MVCPA / Ballet over the last few years for similar issues. Clearly there is a training and safety issue there. This man made the sacrifice to do something about it and expects nothing in return other than better trained personnel. Kudos to Steven Muller.

