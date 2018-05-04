Big donations fuel school bond campaign

Companies with a hand in Bay Area construction projects have provided most of the financing for the campaign to pass a new $295 million facilities bond for local high schools, according to documents filed last week.

The Measure E bond, which will come before voters on the June 5 ballot, would pay for major improvements across the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, with a majority of the money earmarked for new classrooms and a myriad of upgrade projects at both Mountain View and Los Altos high schools.

The measure's proponents call it an important step toward preparing for enrollment growth caused by a housing boom in Mountain View, which is expected to add hundreds of new students to the district over the next five years.

The campaign in support of Measure E, Citizens for Excellent Local High Schools, received over $71,000 through April 21, with the vast majority coming from a few large contributions from Bay Area companies. Kramer Project Development Company, Inc., which has managed construction projects for the district in the past, pitched in the largest contribution of $40,000.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects Inc., which helped draft the district's facilities master plan, contributed $20,000 to the campaign. The master plan is the district's template for how to spend the bond money if passed by voters, and would be an integral part of the design process for each project.

Another $10,000 in support of the bond came from Brelje & Race Consulting Engineers, a civil engineering firm based in Santa Rosa. Smaller monetary contributions came from Mountain View-Los Altos board member Fiona Walter ($500) and Measure E campaign treasurer Robert Cole ($550).

The campaign has spent $5,000 on consulting services with the company TBWB Strategies, which has been heavily involved in drafting the bond language and advising the school district on Measure E dating back to last year. Although lawn signs are cropping up all over town, those costs were not captured in the first filing period and will show up on campaign finance documents later this month, according to Cole.