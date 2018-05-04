News

Uploaded: Fri, May 4, 2018, 4:14 pm

AAA offers free 'Tipsy Tow' for Cinco de Mayo

Service open to non-AAA members

The American Automobile Association is offering free tow truck services to motorists and the general public celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Saturday.

The holiday service runs from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, and AAA officials are urging drivers, party hosts, bartenders and venue managers to call 1-800-222-4357 to assist intoxicated drivers.

People should ask for a "Tipsy Tow" before providing the driver's name, address, phone number and vehicle description, according to AAA officials.

Drivers do not have to be AAA members to take advantage of the service. The first 10 miles are free, but after that drivers will be charged a standard towing rate.

For more information, people can visit www.aaa.com.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Camper to replace LB Steak in Menlo Park
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 3,470 views

Alcohol, Opioids, the Loss of a Son: One Couple's Journey Through Pain and Redemption
By Aldis Petriceks | 7 comments | 2,047 views

I Do Not Drive or Bike But Want Better Mobility Options for Those Who and Those Who Don't
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 915 views

Couples: 10 Happiness Skills that are not Taught
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 623 views

Farm Bill Café Begins!
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 511 views

View all local blogs
 
2018 Best Of

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 28th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 20th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE