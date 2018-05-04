AAA offers free 'Tipsy Tow' for Cinco de Mayo

The American Automobile Association is offering free tow truck services to motorists and the general public celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Saturday.

The holiday service runs from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, and AAA officials are urging drivers, party hosts, bartenders and venue managers to call 1-800-222-4357 to assist intoxicated drivers.

People should ask for a "Tipsy Tow" before providing the driver's name, address, phone number and vehicle description, according to AAA officials.

Drivers do not have to be AAA members to take advantage of the service. The first 10 miles are free, but after that drivers will be charged a standard towing rate.

For more information, people can visit www.aaa.com.