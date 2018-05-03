News

Uploaded: Thu, May 3, 2018, 11:54 am

Injury at MVCPA spurs $130,000 claim against city

Google exec says he slipped while carrying chair at ballet performance

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A Google executive is threatening to sue the city of Mountain View after he twisted his knee while attending a 2017 ballet performance at the Center for Performing Arts.

Los Altos resident Steven Muller, 38, who heads business development for Google Play, is seeking more than $130,000 in damages, mainly for lost pay resulting from the injury, which he blames the city for causing.

In December 2017, Muller and his family had box-seat tickets to watch Western Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker," according to the complaint filed with the city. But when the family of four arrived at their box, they saw there were only three chairs.

Muller went to an usher to complain, but he was told he could get his own chair. Eventually an usher did bring over a chair, but it was left at the top of the flight of stairs, Muller said in the complaint. He started to carry the wooden chair, which he described as heavy, down the stairs to his box, but he slipped on one of the stairs and twisted his knee.

Doctors found the cartilage at Muller's knee joint had been torn, according to his complaint. He later underwent knee surgery and tried acupuncture, chiropractors and physical therapy. Prior to this accident, Muller was "physically in perfect shape," said his attorney, Matthew Haberkorn.

In his complaint, Muller says that he needed to take 14 days of paid time off from his job, which cost him a total of $53,500 including his salary, bonus benefits and equity, he claims. Additionally, he is seeking $45,000 for pain and suffering, and an extra $25,000 for the added burden on his wife.

Actual medical costs so far have totaled only $11,850, but that expense could increase with further treatment, his attorney said.

Those costs are the responsibility of Mountain View because the city was in charge of staffing ushers for this performance, Haberkorn said.

The Mountain View City Council was scheduled to review Muller's claim in closed session at its May 1 meeting. If the city declines the claim, Haberkorn said he is ready to file a lawsuit against the city and Western Ballet, which is identified in the claim by its legal name, Palo Alto Ballet.

Comments

42 people like this
Posted by Politico
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

$130,000? Isn't that the same exact amount as the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels?

Email Town Square Moderator      


63 people like this
Posted by do the math
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

so the article says

"14 days of paid time off from his job, which cost him a total of $53,500 including his salary, bonus benefits and equity"

1. it says he took "paid time off" so how is he out the $53,500

2. $53,500/14 days is $3,800/day which means for a year (~260 paid workdays) he makes ~$1 million, you'd think he could have afforded to hire some help to minimize the "extra burden on his wife"

Email Town Square Moderator      


46 people like this
Posted by Disgusted
a resident of another community
6 hours ago
Disgusted is a registered user.

When do the math pointed out this guy's salary, I got sick. If he had paid time off he didn't lose a dime and he probably has so much insurance he'll live to be 90 before he pays a dime out of pocket. All our costs go up because people are so greedy. I hope he doesn't get a penny.

Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by Old Mountain Viewan
a resident of Jackson Park
5 hours ago

Wow...so ridiculous.

Email Town Square Moderator      


37 people like this
Posted by ThreeFeet
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

If this person is "smart enough" to make +/- $1 million/year, then he should be smart enough to decide that carrying a heavy chair down a set of stairs is not a smart thing to do, when it is not in your "job" or "life skills" description.

He should pay the city for inconvenience and overburdening legal and administrative staff for making the mistake of carrying a chair.

What happened to his "leadership" skills? Why was he unable to persuade someone on the staff to help? Maybe he really deserves a pay downgrade.

Email Town Square Moderator      


30 people like this
Posted by Wait What
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

14 days off of work? Since when do you need knees to do computer work? It's not like he was a bricklayer or construction worker.

Email Town Square Moderator      


33 people like this
Posted by anon
a resident of Castro City
5 hours ago

Money makes money~~~~~

It's disgusting how people like this sue the city. If his work was building a roof or painting I could understand asking for recompense. But come on.....he works on a computer at a comfy desk. You can sit on your couch with your leg up if it's that bad. I had my knee and hip replaced and I was still able to deal with it.

Geez. Perhaps he'll be decent and put the 130K towards a homeless shelter or education??? We can only hope, right?

Email Town Square Moderator      


29 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

Just watch, the City will give him that money.

The City has in effect given anything to Google that is asks for.

Google simply owns the City of Mountain View

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by WowjustWow
a resident of Shoreline West
5 hours ago

This is incredible. I hope he doesn't get one penny. If he gets anything, Google should fire him for being a jerk*

*Jerk was better than the other word I wanted to use!

Email Town Square Moderator      


33 people like this
Posted by Concerned
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

Employees like this give Google a bad name. Clearly, it was his own fault - he tripped and hurt himself. It was an accident. Time people stepped up and took responsibility for their actions and stop blaming others.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Our tax dollars at work. Is there an estimate of what it will cost the taxpayers to defend this?

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Politico
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Totally ridiculous. One does not lose benefits, salary, or equity for taking paid time off. Also, the phrase that he "went to an usher to complain" tells you everything you need to know. How about asking politely instead of yelling at the poor usher?

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by City Resident
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago

Man up Steven Muller you jerk. This guy is an athlete and looks to be strong as a moose. He twists his leg carrying a chair in a dark theater and then sues? Look him up on google. Obviously doesn't deserve his charmed life. What a whiner.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by James
a resident of Rex Manor
5 hours ago

We have limited information regarding the case but given the details provided this seems very much like a frivolous lawsuit.

- I don't understand why he didn't seek the assistance of someone else to get the chair. Instead, he decided to try to carry it himself. It seems like his injury is his own fault.

- Regarding the knee injury, I would want to know if he had any prior injuries related to that knee as he appears to be quite active (wrestler, pole vaulter, and cyclist).

I understand if he was unhappy with the service and has the right to file a complaint. However, to seek a payment seems unnecessary and greedy.

Reference: Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED
a resident of Sylvan Park
5 hours ago
YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED is a registered user.

The ushers at CPA are, for the most part, senior citizen volunteers, so did this 38 year old affluent male said to be in 'PERFECT SHAPE' by his own doctor, expect an old lady to carry a heavy chair? And if the City rejects the claim he is going to sue a small non profit dance company? Despicable!!!

STEVEN MULLER - YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF. IT WAS AN ACCIDENT....
ac·ci·dent an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury.




Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Fred
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

FYI, he was not "physically in perfect shape" before the accident. He had neuroendocrine cancer and a series of operations and treatments for it a few years back (you can Google it).

Interestingly enough, it is possible for the cancer to spread and damage cartilage (especially when it has already spread to the lymph nodes). I wonder if the city's lawyer will take this into account.

I both feel sorry for him and am surprised he would sue over something I'd just be embarrassed about.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Really?
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago

I broke my ankle and didn't miss a day of work. He twisted his knee and needs 130k to make up for it? The only valid part of his claim is the $25k for the extra burden on his wife - not because of the injury but because with this mentality, it must be a burden dealing with him all of the time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
4 hours ago
David K is a registered user.

When I was backed into on my motorcycle a few years ago leaving my office, snapping my right scapholunate ligament, requiring 3 pins in my dominant wrist (and a cast for 12 weeks, and then a frozen wrist for 6 months) I missed 2 days of work.

This guy missed 14 days of work (almost 3 weeks) because of a torn meniscus? Are you kidding me (and I'm a physician, so I know of what I speak). Google doesn't anyone to telecomute? His sore knee kept him from opening his laptop?

This is insane, and the City of Mountain View should counter-offer $25,000, and let him sue if he doesn't take. No justification at all for $130K.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Whatta Crybaby
a resident of Cuernavaca
4 hours ago

Wow! What a big crybaby... He probably should look before he walks next time.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by He’s the problem
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

He’s the problemThis guy is not helping the Google brand.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Alex
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Agree with all previous comments. This is a perfect example of Silicon Valley executive arrogance.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by MV citizen
a resident of Rex Manor
4 hours ago

What a clumsy ox! Without going into assumptions of his personal financial situation, this is just a man that is acting like a baby. He must be a smart guy since he's an executive working for google, but now he's being just stupid. Nobody told him to go get the chair, and assuming that the lighting was poor, he shouldn't have attempted to get it in the first place. I'm glad that the Voice published his name so we can avoid him at all cost so we don't get sued too. Mr. Muller, please be more careful.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED
a resident of Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED is a registered user.

@FRED - I am very sorry to hear about Steven Muller's cancer diagnosis but glad that he had an early diagnosis Web Link but it does not change my opinion of how he handled this situation, which is completely unrelated. His own attorney stated that prior to the "accident" he was "physically in perfect shape". An Affluent Los Altos Google executive suing the City of Mountain View does not go over well. This accident was unfortunate but clearly not anyone's fault. I wish him well in his recovery but there is no reason for him to sue anyone, he has excellent benefits, a very high income and no doublt lives in a lovely home in Los Altos, which is not the case for many people in this valley.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by NeighborFriendly
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

I don't understand how the city could be at fault. This guy twisted his own knee walking down the stairs. It's not like the stairs reached out, tied his shoelaces together, causing him to trip. I don't see anyone else who was watching the play mentioning that they also twisted their knee in the same fashion. Hello- it's you that's going down the stairs. Same stairs that's been at that facility for years and years. If the facility should be liable it's that the usher should have carried that chair down for him since it's facilities equipment to begin with. As far as this guy suing for damages, you make a lot of money already and what got you in the job position you are in now is probably, hmmm, what can i say, Money???

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago
Maher is a registered user.

Awww... poor underprivileged Google exec... hurt his knee and so goes all litigious to the turn of 6 figures. Somehow he lost my sympathy in the midst of the way he calculated his losses due to the injury. The "burden on wife" item especially begs the question: Does he actually pay his wife for her burden of caring for him as part of his normal routine? Because if he expects the court to, then he should. And as far as I'm concerned HE SHOULD but I'm betting he doesn't. Anyone want to bet?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Comments Today
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Behind every argument is someone's ignorance." ~ Louis Brandeis, Supreme Court Justice

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Peoples’ Attorney
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

The lawyer signed the claim not the claimant. The Ballet company is likely responsible and insuring the City for this loss even though the City provides the ushers. Very common. And, the reporter failed to include all facts contained in the claim form. Check the hyperlink before you attack a hard working individual. If this happened to your grandmother, wouldn’t you seek the advice of an attorney to get her “just” compensation for her injuries?

Email Town Square Moderator      


34 people like this
Posted by Alex
a resident of Bailey Park
2 hours ago

Sorry Google turd. Cash out some of your stock options. Google is evil from the top down.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Let’s be fair
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

I can’t imagine that people would be this harsh if it was a little old lady who fell. A child, perhaps? The issue at hand is that the theater has the responsibility to provide a safe venue for its patrons. He hurt himself as a result of their inability to do so. The chair should have been taken to his spot to avoid exactly this. Whether or not he is worthy of compensation based on these us-vs-them adversarial opinions makes me grateful that our system is based on laws and procedures instead of general opinion. It’s a shame that this person is now being publicly repremanded and ridiculed for something many would be doing if they were in his position.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Concerned human
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

I was there that day and I can tell you it was completely dark walking down a few flights of stairs. Could have happened to anyone. If he wasn't that fit it could have been a broken leg, hip, or worse for someone else. The guy was very polite to the ushers and thanked them or their help afterwards. There is no actual suit. Based on his profile he is not a Google Executive and probably makes an average living for the area. The claim form was written and signed by an attorney. He likely didn't even know what the attorney submitted on this form. The claimed damages are actually inclusive of future medical expenses not just the injury and healing time already spent. Usually tears likes this can result in multiple follow on surgeries and eventually a possible knee replacement (depending on the individual). This is a respectable person and my hunch is that he would not take a dime from the City of Mountain View at the end of the day and really would like to see the staff be properly trained.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Amira
a resident of Rex Manor
2 hours ago

Shame on you. What a pity that Google doesn't offer sick time or health care. Or are you double funding your angst?

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Jim Pitts
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Only $130,000? I make minimum wage and would sue the city for way more!
It'll cost the city more to fight it in lawyers....Non-Starter, pay it and go home.....

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Not a lawyer
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

If I'm the City of Mountain View, I start preparing a witness list that includes as many of Muller's superiors at Google as possible. Let's see how much they like being dragged into this frivolous litigation brought by their underling.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Trump Voter
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Fake news. Why did this even make the news? Seems to me IMHO that Mountain View reporters have something against one if it’s largest tax payers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Seriously.
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

It’s crazy how many people are commenting without any actual facts, and for all the wrong reasons. There seems to be a lot of assumption that because this guy makes a decent income he shouldn’t be allowed to file a claim. The claim is just a procedural step that happens pretty frequently in every city and county. If he’s hurt, he’s hurt, regardless of income or insurance. I don’t want anyone telling me I have to take my hard earned vacation if they’re responsible for my injuries. Laws apply to everyone, rich and poor alike. Fairness and equality means the guy should be allowed the opportunity to prove his case - the claim is just the first step in that process. Y’all should relax and let the legal process work itself out based off proof not perception.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Jeffrey
a resident of Monta Loma
56 minutes ago

People are being way to harsh on this guy. No suit has been filed maybe this is being driven by the attorney. I mean why pick 130,000 ? what a cheese ball he's been watching way too much CNN.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Forever an Eagle
a resident of another community
32 minutes ago

Either he never talked to his HR or His HR department failed him. You must use all your paid sick days. Then apply for Family Medical Leave of Absence (FMLA). Bonus & benefits equity should not be injepordy under FMLA. The pain & suffering 45k and an extra $25,000 for the added burden on his wife is ridiculous!

Shame on you Muller and Google.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Justice
a resident of Whisman Station
0 hours ago

There actually is NO LAWSUIT. It's Mountain View's form. Muller never signed this form. The Attorney who is well versed in dealing with these matters probably put some arbitrary numbers on there to get the committee's attention in order for them to take action on training their personnel correctly. This could have been much worse for almost anyone else involved. This guy is an athlete. Imagine if your dad, cousin, brother or uncle who might be less physically adept did this and got really seriously injured. Would you be bashing then? Go to the theatre yourself, look at the stairs, and try walking down them in the dark without anything in your hand. It's inexcusable for the city to allow things like this to take place on their premises. Muller was being a good customer and helping out the ushers. He didn't have to do that but he did anyway. Praise him don't crucify him.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!






















