Injury at MVCPA spurs $130,000 claim against city

A Google executive is threatening to sue the city of Mountain View after he twisted his knee while attending a 2017 ballet performance at the Center for Performing Arts.

Los Altos resident Steven Muller, 38, who heads business development for Google Play, is seeking more than $130,000 in damages, mainly for lost pay resulting from the injury, which he blames the city for causing.

In December 2017, Muller and his family had box-seat tickets to watch Western Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker," according to the complaint filed with the city. But when the family of four arrived at their box, they saw there were only three chairs.

Muller went to an usher to complain, but he was told he could get his own chair. Eventually an usher did bring over a chair, but it was left at the top of the flight of stairs, Muller said in the complaint. He started to carry the wooden chair, which he described as heavy, down the stairs to his box, but he slipped on one of the stairs and twisted his knee.

Doctors found the cartilage at Muller's knee joint had been torn, according to his complaint. He later underwent knee surgery and tried acupuncture, chiropractors and physical therapy. Prior to this accident, Muller was "physically in perfect shape," said his attorney, Matthew Haberkorn.

In his complaint, Muller says that he needed to take 14 days of paid time off from his job, which cost him a total of $53,500 including his salary, bonus benefits and equity, he claims. Additionally, he is seeking $45,000 for pain and suffering, and an extra $25,000 for the added burden on his wife.

Actual medical costs so far have totaled only $11,850, but that expense could increase with further treatment, his attorney said.

Those costs are the responsibility of Mountain View because the city was in charge of staffing ushers for this performance, Haberkorn said.

The Mountain View City Council was scheduled to review Muller's claim in closed session at its May 1 meeting. If the city declines the claim, Haberkorn said he is ready to file a lawsuit against the city and Western Ballet, which is identified in the claim by its legal name, Palo Alto Ballet.