Uploaded: Thu, May 3, 2018, 10:53 am

Homeless man arrested for sparking small fire

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A 51-year-old transient was arrested near El Camino Hospital late Sunday night after he allegedly started a brush fire to stay warm, which police say was at risk of spreading to trees and foliage in the area.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a fire around 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, along Grant Road near the Eunice Avenue intersection. The transient man reportedly put out most of the flames when he saw officers approach him, and told police that he had lit the fire to stay warm, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The area where the fire was started was surrounded by low-hanging branches and dead leaves, and was near a residential neighborhood, Nelson said. The man was arrested on arson charges for unlawfully causing a fire and for violating his probation. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail and is being held without bail.

The Mountain View Fire Department responded to the incident to verify the fire was completely out, Nelson said.

Comments

Posted by Detective
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

You know a car in that neighborhood was set on fire in the early morning a few days before this fire...hopefully the police can figure out this guy probably did it...

