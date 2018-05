This weekend, downtown Mountain View hosts the annual street fair A la Carte & Art, bringing musicians, artists, food stalls, kids' activities and a classic car show to Castro Street.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6. Free admission.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mountain View Central Business Association, a nonprofit that promotes local businesses. Castro Street will be closed to traffic.

More information can be found online.