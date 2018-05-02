Injury crash overturns car in Waverly Park

A two-vehicle crash prompted a major emergency response in the quiet Waverly Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after the collision flipped one of the vehicles upside-down, forcing emergency crews to extract one of the passengers, according to a witness.

Several Mountain View Fire Department emergency vehicles were called to the intersection of Doverton Square and Levin Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1. One of the two vehicles involved in the crash, which appeared to be a Ford Explorer, had flipped onto the sidewalk near the intersection.

Los Altos Hills resident Scott Wills, who was at the scene, told the Voice that emergency crews had to extract one woman trapped in the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, and she was later transported to Stanford Hospital. Another person involved in the crash stated she had a broken arm and hit her head hard on the steering wheel, Wills said.

A total of two people were transported to Stanford Hospital, Wills said.