Uploaded: Wed, May 2, 2018, 12:55 pm

Injury crash overturns car in Waverly Park

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A two-vehicle crash prompted a major emergency response in the quiet Waverly Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after the collision flipped one of the vehicles upside-down, forcing emergency crews to extract one of the passengers, according to a witness.

Several Mountain View Fire Department emergency vehicles were called to the intersection of Doverton Square and Levin Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1. One of the two vehicles involved in the crash, which appeared to be a Ford Explorer, had flipped onto the sidewalk near the intersection.

Los Altos Hills resident Scott Wills, who was at the scene, told the Voice that emergency crews had to extract one woman trapped in the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, and she was later transported to Stanford Hospital. Another person involved in the crash stated she had a broken arm and hit her head hard on the steering wheel, Wills said.

A total of two people were transported to Stanford Hospital, Wills said.

Comments

Posted by Daneel
a resident of Gemello
4 hours ago
From the article: "Los Altos Hills resident Scott Wills, who was at the scene, told the Voice that emergency crews had to extract one woman trapped in the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, and was later transported to Stanford Hospital."

Why was Scott Wills transported to the hospital? Or did you mean to write something different? ;-)

Posted by Wow
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

I'm guessing that the Ford does not get flipped like that unless someone was way over the posted speed limit.

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago
@Daneel - great grammatical comment! "Eats, shoots, and leaves" vs "Eats shoots and leaves"...

@Wow - depending on whether or not the top-heavy SUV was struck by another vehicle or not, your "guess" may be inaccurate....

Posted by Professional experience.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

No way. No way both were going 25. Uh-uh. It didn't happen that way.

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
2 hours ago
@Professional experience,
As F=MA (Force = Mass x Acceleration), a 2-3 ton vehicle traveling at 25 mph can generate a pretty good "punch". Sufficient to knock over a brick wall, punch thru the wall of a house, or potentially tip over a top-heavy SUV. I have no idea how fast these two vehicles were going, but see no reason to discount the reported 25 mph. Just sayin'.....

Posted by Professional experience.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Nope. 100% sure. We'll just have to disagree. The driver knows.
Oh sure, anything can be argued, as we see here, but I'm already right so it's a moot point.

Posted by I heard....
a resident of Waverly Park
53 minutes ago

I heard that the Suburban was driving down Levin. The other car ran the stop sign going from Sun Mor onto Doverton.
Suburban did not have too much time to even hit the brakes, as they were so close to the intersection.
Suburban driver was sent to hospital with broken arm. Hope the other person is OK.

